Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Offseason Buzz

San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Jusuf Nurkić

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: C Khem Birch, $16.9 million trade exception

In addition to finding a Damian Lillard trade, the Blazers will likely want to find a new home for Jusuf Nurkić, as the 28-year-old no longer fits Portland's rebuilding timeline.

As HoopsHype's Michael Scotto writes, "Portland is also expected to discuss Jusuf Nurkić as part of trade packages surrounding Lillard, league sources told HoopsHype."

Trying to match salaries with Lillard, who's set to earn $45.6 million this upcoming season, is one thing. Adding Nurkić's money onto a deal brings the total to $62.4 million, as the veteran center still has three years and $54.4 million remaining on his own deal. Finding a separate deal for Nurkić would be far easier.

Without including Lillard, Portland and San Antonio work as trade partners for Nurkić.

The Spurs were interested in signing Jakob Poeltl this summer before he ultimately agreed to return to the Toronto Raptors. Having a big, physical center like Poeltl or Nurkić on the roster is smart, as it prevents Victor Wembanyama from having to defend opposing centers night after night.

San Antonio still has $26.1 million of cap space according to HoopsHype's Yossi Gozlan, the most of any NBA team. They can take on Nurkić without having to send any salary back at all if needed.

For Portland, swapping Nurkić for Birch saves the team $9.9 million immediately off the cap. Birch's expiring $7 million contract could go into an existing $8.3 million trade exception, which would create a new trade exception equal to Nurkić's $16.9 million contract. The Blazers would then have one calendar year to take in a player (or players) up to this amount without having to send salary back in return.

This would be a smart deal for both sides, as the Spurs get a quality center and some Wembanyama insurance with Nurkić while Portland saves nearly $50 million in salary moving forward and creates a significant trade exception.