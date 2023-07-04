Judgment Day Has Outgrown Finn Bálor, Shayna Baszler's Best Promo, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE is ramping up for the summer, and Raw is riding that energy. The July 3 edition of the red brand was exciting and was carried by The Judgment Day.



Dominik Mysterio challenged Seth Rollins, setting up Damian Priest to cash in on the world heavyweight champion. However, Finn Bálor got in the way, continuing to create tension in the crew.



Rhea Ripley put on one of the best women's matches of the year, successfully defending against Natalya.



Shayna Baszler made her own statement at the expense of Ronda Rousey, talking down about her friend in the best promo of her career.



Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a shot at women's champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. But t was their final opponents, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who stole the show.



Monday's show set the stage for some of the most important stories of the summer as Raw made the most of its three hours.

