Judgment Day Has Outgrown Finn Bálor, Shayna Baszler's Best Promo, More WWE Raw Takes

Judgment Day Has Outgrown Finn Bálor, Shayna Baszler's Best Promo, More WWE Raw TakesJuly 4, 2023
WWE is ramping up for the summer, and Raw is riding that energy. The July 3 edition of the red brand was exciting and was carried by The Judgment Day.
Dominik Mysterio challenged Seth Rollins, setting up Damian Priest to cash in on the world heavyweight champion. However, Finn Bálor got in the way, continuing to create tension in the crew.
Rhea Ripley put on one of the best women's matches of the year, successfully defending against Natalya.
Shayna Baszler made her own statement at the expense of Ronda Rousey, talking down about her friend in the best promo of her career.
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a shot at women's champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. But t was their final opponents, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who stole the show.
Monday's show set the stage for some of the most important stories of the summer as Raw made the most of its three hours.
The Judgment Day Needs to Turn on Finn Bálor to Become Raw's Dominant Stable
The Judgment Day is on the verge of truly taking over WWE Raw. Rhea Ripley is the women's world champion, Damian Priest is Señor Money in the Bank and Dominik Mysterio is the most hated heel in the business.
Finn Bálor may be the most decorated member of the group, but he is also the least interesting at the moment. He was outmatched by Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank on Saturday and does not have a clear direction forward.
WWE would do well to change the dynamic of The Judgment Day by booting The Prince. The group is starting to feel dominant enough to take the mantle from The Bloodline, but Bálor cannot take them there.
Priest is the guy to carry the group. He is the alpha male and cannot work at his best in contest with another man who wants his spot.
A break-up can allow JD McDonagh to step in as his replacement or join Bálor in forming a separate new stable. Meanwhile, a fresh star could find new life by joining the crew such as Apollo Crews or Riddick Moss.
A fresh start could also lead to another woman joining The Judgment Day, such as Piper Niven, Tegan Nox or Nikki Cross, who could form an interesting team with The Eradicator to face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.
Shayna Baszler Will Be a Top Woman in WWE After Beating Ronda Rousey
While Ronda Rousey will always be the most well-known name of the MMA Four Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler should end her career as the most successful WWE Superstar of the quartet.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet came in on the back of The Queen of Spades' success in NXT. While Rousey had more success in higher-profile matches, Baszler has been a consistently good technical wrestler who can compete at any level.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported the plan was always for the UFC Hall of Famer to feud with her teammate, but this story has been pushed forward due to an upcoming hard-out in Rousey's contract.
This means the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion has limited time left to put over her friend. This feud should be focused on putting on her best performance while elevating Baszler.
The Queen of Spades can be a title contender for the rest of her career if she dominates Rousey on the way out. She is absolutely ready for that spotlight again.
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Are Brightest Future for Women's Tag Division
WWE delivered a so-so tag team turmoil match to set up the next challengers to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville built some needed momentum at the expense of teams with no build and became the No. 1 contenders.
However, it was another team that stood out at the tail end of the contest. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter pulled out the spot of the night in which Chance hit Green with a headscissors takedown off the shoulder of Carter.
The young duo continue to bring a level of excitement to WWE's most forgotten division that no one else can.
Morgan and Rodriguez are temporary champions, more likely to go after Rhea Ripley rather than get a long title run.
What makes Chance and Carter special is that they are fully committed to the division. They have tagged together for years in NXT, waiting for a big break. They continue to outperform their position on the card.
When Chance and Carter capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, they could rewrite the record books as titleholders in a way they once did with the now-retired NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.
Natalya Proves Why She Deserves Better
After a disappointing squash at Night of Champions 2023, Rhea Ripley awaited another worthy challenger. Surprisingly, it was Natalya, the woman she beat in just over one minute in her last defense.
The Queen of Harts pushed the Australian in a physical and intense battle in which Natalya challenged The Eradicator as much as Charlotte Flair did at WrestleMania 39.
This match showed the value of Ripley as arguably the best women's wrestler in WWE right now, but it also showed how much Natalya can still bring to the company.
At 41 years old, many assumed her best days were past her, but she has often outperformed the expectations of the WWE Universe.
The women's division needs as much depth as possible, and Natalya brings that and more. She is a valuable veteran who can push the current and next generation to greater heights.