John Gibson's Agent Denies Rumor That Goalie Refuses to Play Another Game for Ducks

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a rumor began floating around that veteran goalie John Gibson wanted to be traded away from the Anaheim Ducks, his agent released a statement on Monday to clarify the situation.

Gibson's agent Kurt Overhardt said it was "false, unjust, and inflammatory" of hockey insider Frank Seravalli to report during a podcast that Gibson said he's "not playing another game" for Anaheim.

Gibson is coming off another disappointing season for the Ducks, who finished last in the NHL with just 58 points and a 23-47-12 record. In 52 starts in the net, the 29-year-old recorded a 3.99 goals against average and a .899 save percentage, both of which were career lows. Anaheim led the league in shots against with 39.1 per game, setting a new record in the salary cap era.

A second-round pick by the Ducks in the 2011 draft, Gibson has a career record of 180-179-59 with a 2.83 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

The Ducks have failed to make the playoffs since the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, the team had five straight first-place finishes in the Pacific Division from 2012 to 2017.

Seravalli said during his appearance on the Nasty Knuckles podcast that Anaheim's ongoing rebuild has factored into Gibson's desire to be with a different team next year.

"How do you think John Gibson felt the last three of four years in Anaheim, just getting absolutely pummelled with shots on a nightly basis?" Seravalli said. "Knowing when you walk into the rink every day, that you have next to no chance to win."

However, it now appears that Gibson has not given up on the franchise he's spent his entire career with, as Overhardt's statement said he "is honored to be a member of the Anaheim Ducks and is a committed supporter of its fanbase, as well as the Ducks' community."