Bob Baffert's Churchill Downs Suspension Extended Through 2024; Safety Concerns Cited

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Longtime racehorse trainer Bob Baffert will not be returning to Churchill Downs anytime soon.

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced on Monday that it is extending Baffert's suspension through the 2024 calendar year "based on continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks."

Baffert had sued Churchill Downs Inc. in 2022 after he was suspended for two years following a failed drug test by 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. In May, a federal court in Kentucky rejected the final remaining claim in his lawsuit.

Churchill Downs Inc. released a lengthy statement explaining the extension of Baffert's suspension:

"Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations. Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status."

Baffert's attorney Clark Brewster provided a response to the Thoroughbred Daily News:

"This has nothing to do with anything that Bob has done or said. Bob simply has come forward and said he used this particular topical and that the rules permitted it. He felt that the rules dealing with betamethasone involved with injecting a horse within 14 days of the race. He's been open and transparent and hasn't been in any way accusatory. The words in this release are shocking and don't deal with the reality in any way."

Baffert's horses have won six Kentucky Derbys, eight Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes. He became the winningest trainer in Preakness Stakes history this year when National Treasure won the race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore in May.