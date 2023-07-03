Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Put on 10-Day IL with Oblique Injury; Dane Myers Called Up

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins placed star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, according to baseball writer Daniel Álvarez-Montes.

Chisholm suffered the injury during Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Atlanta Braves.

He exited the contest after a sixth inning at-bat.

"I felt it right after the swing," Chisholm told reporters. "It felt like it cramped up. I went in the dugout and I didn't feel like it was releasing from the cramp."

Manager Skip Schumaker said that he and the team were obviously worried after the star outfielder had to leave the game.

"Anytime someone grabs their side, you're concerned," he told reporters. "We'll see what happens. ... He was feeling good at the plate, definitely changes the lineup. He changes the game."

When healthy, the 25-year-old has put together a strong season, hitting .246 with nine homers, 21 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 20 runs and a .745 OPS in 45 contests. Turf toe already cost the 2022 All-Star over a month of time this season, and his latest injury threatens to keep him out of action for a prolonged period as well.

Injuries have become a recurrent storyline in his career. A stress fracture in his lower back also limited him to just 60 games last season.

In the interim, utility player Dane Myers has replaced Chisholm on the active roster.

It's a tough blow for a 48-37 Marlins team that his trying to keep pace with the Atlanta Braves (56-27) in the NL East and now trails them by nine games. The Marlins currently top the Wild Card standings, however, though six teams are within three games of each other in the chase for those three spots.