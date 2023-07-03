49ers QB Brock Purdy, Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Announce Engagement on Instagram

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy engagement to girlfriend Jenna Brandt on Instagram Monday.

"My Jenna girl forever," he wrote. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!"

Purdy, 23, was the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft but took over as the Niners' starter after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured last season. He went 5-0 during the regular season, throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He ultimately led the Niners to the NFC Conference Championship, where they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy is widely expected to win the team's starting gig once he returns from the elbow injury that knocked him out of that game.