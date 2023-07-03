Lakers Need Center Depth Behind Anthony Davis to Help 2024 Title Push amid NBA Rumor

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that despite a very active offseason already, the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the market for a center behind Anthony Davis.



And with good reason.



Davis has missed 50 games over the last two seasons and as of now, the only backup on the roster is 23-year-old Jaxson Hayes, whose average of five points in 13 minutes will not provide adequate support as the Lakers hope to return to the Western Conference Finals and compete for an NBA title.



Despite the flurry of offseason activity, the team is still $8.2 million below the hard cap and has options.



Clippers free agent Mason Plumlee tops the list of available centers and while he may be on the expensive side (cap hit of $9 million in 2022-23), the potential to stay in Los Angeles and join a team that was three games away from competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy may be worth taking a pay cut.



Plumlee is a veteran player who was exceptional from the floor, shooting just under 73 percent and accumulating 6.9 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes a game.



Montrezl Harrell is no stranger to the Lakers organization but with 5.6 points in just over 11 minutes a game, he would not be much of an upgrade over Hayes.



The team could always bring Mo Bamba back on a small contract than previously but the argument could easily be made that it is a short-term solution and hardly an improvement.



Plumlee is the clear best remaining backup center available and with the Golden State Warriors in need of depth at the same position, it would behoove the Lakers to do whatever they can to make a deal that is both team-friendly but also reflective of the player's ability.



The Lakers' ability to compete in a rapidly improving Western Conference will depend on it.

