Grizzlies' Marcus Smart Denies There Was 'Beef' with Celtics' Jaylen Brown amid Trade

Newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart spoke publicly for the first time since being traded from the Boston Celtics, and he cleared the air about his relationship with one of his former teammates.

There was some speculation that Jaylen Brown had "beef" with Smart because he didn't post a goodbye to the veteran guard after the trade was announced as Jayson Tatum did.

Smart told reporters that Brown was one of his closest friends on the Celtics and there is no issue between the two of them:

"I actually want to clear up something I've seen online around because JB didn't post something about me like JT did, that we had beef. Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life. I don't think what people see [is accurate] on what and how our relationship really is. We've been through a lot together. We've been through fires.

"My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that me and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody from the Celtics, none of my teammates. I love those guys. They love me. We're brothers and I know if I'm ever in need or want anything I can call those guys and it's vice versa.

"Me and JB, we're great. That's my brother. He actually texted me and he was just as disappointed as I was. We're good. I just wanted to clear that up."

Smart was included in the three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards to the Celtics. The 29-year-old admitted that it was "shocking" for him to find out that he'd been traded from the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2014, but he added, "I understand the business side of it."

Smart noted that the one thing he'd change about his time in Boston is not winning a championship.

"Not actually getting us one, that's probably my only regret," he said. "I love the journey that I've been a part of with this organization, with this team. I couldn't ask for more. The only thing I regret is we didn't get [the championship] when we had our chance when I was here. But other than that I've enjoyed my run."

The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year will be counted on to provide some stability for the Grizzlies while star point guard Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension at the beginning of next season.