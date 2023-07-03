Malik Beasley Would Provide Quality Bench Depth for 76ers, More Amid NBA Rumors

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are among six teams interested in adding Malik Beasley to their roster, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported.

It is a move that certainly makes sense for the franchise coming off another disappointing playoff exit and a report from Shams Charania that the team is preparing to offload guard James Harden in a trade.

Beasley led the league in threes coming off the bench last season, averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He hit on 35.7 percent from beyond the arc and 39.5 from the floor. He was not an explosive player, but he ate up 25.8 minutes and provided some much-needed breaks for a Lakers team that as many contributors as it could get in its march to the Western Conference Finals.

In Philadelphia, there would be potential for Beasley to start, with Harden nearly out the door and fellow guard Patrick Beverley unlikely to assume a starting role. Whether Beasley could sustain those numbers as a starter, with increased minutes and greater expectations would remain to be seen but he showed enough in relief a year ago to at least earn the opportunity.

Joining the Sixers in showing interest in Beasley are conference foes the Milwaukee Bucks, who can use depth behind a starting lineup that includes Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, neither of whom are getting any younger.

The Toronto Raptors have also expressed interest, though it would take money and patience for Beasley to want to continue his career with a team that is in the midst of at least a partial rebuild.

In the west, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks both have an eye on him, likely aware of how beneficial he was to the Lakers as they went on a run that ended three games shy of the NBA Finals.

Beasley would help any of those teams, even if it is off the bench. A selfless player who knows his role and can execute to efficiency (or better), he is a guy who may not be the difference between a lost season and a championship, but he can be the glue that helps hold things together in the event of injury or necessary rest.

Do not count out Los Angeles, either. The Lakers are toying with the idea of bringing Beasley back, too, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Spots. If any team is aware of his value, it is the team currently chasing another title for both its own and Lebron James' legacy.

Philadelphia is the best fit as things currently stand thanks to an obvious need at guard. If they can get a deal done, expect to see Beasley dishing to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in big moments as the Sixers chase the Larry O'Brien Trophy that has eluded them since 1983.