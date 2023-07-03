Chiefs' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning 2022 campaign. Now, they'll look to go back to back in the 2023 season. And they have reason to believe they're again going to be among the top championship contenders.

While the Chiefs will return the majority of their core, they also plugged some of the holes that were on their roster heading into the offseason. They're strong on both sides of the ball, and they should be tough to beat again during the upcoming season.

That's not to say Kansas City is done making moves, though, as good franchises are always looking for ways to improve their roster. Even once the free-agent market is mostly depleted, teams can use the trade market to either get better or deal from an area of depth to acquire more draft capital.

With that in mind, here's a look at some Chiefs players who could be trade candidates ahead of the start of training camp later this month.