Tyler Bertuzzi, Maple Leafs Agree to Reported 1-Year, $5.5M Contract

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After helping the Boston Bruins win the most regular-season games in NHL history last year, Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bertuzzi signed a one-year contract with Toronto, the team announced Sunday. The winger will make $5.5 million, TSN's Chris Johnston reported, marking the highest annual salary of his career.

Bertuzzi was a successful trade deadline acquisition for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins last season, scoring four goals and 12 assists in 21 games on the team's third line. Prior to his stint in Boston, the winger recorded 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 games with the Detroit Red Wings, who drafted him in 2013.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.