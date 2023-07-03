Early Match Card Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023 After Money in the Bank Results

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In the closing moments of the World Heavyweight Championship Match at Money in the Bank, Finn Balor and Damian Priest teased tension within The Judgment Day.

With that dissension likely to be hinted at further in the coming weeks, expect them to be put into a situation where one can turn on the other, like the aforementioned tag team title match proposed in the undercard.

That leaves Rollins without an obvious opponent and one member of Judgment Day without any direction for SummerSlam: Dominik Mysterio.

Rollins and Mysterio have a history at SummerSlam.

Three years ago, Rollins was Mysterio's first WWE opponent in one of the most emotionally fueled matches in recent memory. A lot has changed since then, including the young competitor's status as the most hated villain in the company, thanks to his entitled, cowardly personality.

A tainted victory over Cody Rhodes in a Money in the Bank rematch, perhaps due to interference from Brock Lesnar (more on that in a moment) could be the emphasis for Mysterio receiving a title opportunity.

The match is not nearly the biggest, most important, or most interesting for Rollins but it is one with enough backstory to drum up interest and keep both guys on the card.

It will be on WWE Creative to develop more credible opponents for Rollins moving forward so this situation does not present itself.

Alternate Opponent: Logan Paul