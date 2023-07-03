Assigning Grades for Every MLB Team Halfway Through 2023 Season

0 of 30

Major League Baseball's All-Star break is still one week away, but every team has played at least 81 of its 162 games, making it time for a midterm report card.

For each squad, you'll see Preseason Win Total, Current Trajectory and Grade categories.

Preseason is simply what the DraftKings preseason win projections were, chronicled in this article published March 29, or "Opening Day Eve." (Please temporarily overlook our prognostication that both New York teams would exceed expectations, but hey, how about those Texas and Arizona picks?)

Current Trajectory is a 50-50 average of current winning percentage and current Pythagorean winning percentage—what the team's record should be based on run differential—extrapolated to 162 games.

And from there, grades are based entirely upon how that trajectory compares to the preseason win total.

Teams on a trajectory within one in either direction of their preseason win total received a C. Those on pace for 13 or more wins than expected got at least an A-minus, while those on pace for 13 or more losses than expected have been deemed failures.

Teams are presented in alphabetical order.