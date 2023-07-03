Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 7

To no one's surprise, Canelo Alvarez is fighting again in September.

It'll be the 11th time in his career that he's performed during the month in which Mexico celebrates its Independence Day and the fifth time since 2013—when, at age 23, he met Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his first significant pay-per-view event as a professional.

And to no one's surprise, he'll enter the ring in Las Vegas on Sept. 30 with designs on defending the quartet of championship belts he's earned at 168 pounds since the current strap-copping run began with a defeat of Callum Smith in 2020.

But the opponent this time around? Yes, that's a bit of a shock.

Rather than a past rival or an emerging contender in his weight class, Alvarez will instead reach more than a dozen pounds down the ladder to face Jermell Charlo, who reigns alongside him as one of the sport's few undisputed champions at 154.

According to ESPN, Alvarez was prepared to fight Charlo's twin brother Jermall, who's a champion at 160 pounds, but shifted his focus to the other sibling upon being informed that the chosen Charlo would not be available to fight in September.

It'll be the first meeting of four-belt champions in the recent quad-belt era and it predictably set the B/R combat team off into discussions about what it'll look like in the ring come September and where each participant's competitive strengths might be found.

It'll be the first meeting of four-belt champions in the recent quad-belt era and it predictably set the B/R combat team off into discussions about what it'll look like in the ring come September and where each participant's competitive strengths might be found.