Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a rousing success. The show offered fans many high points, like a surprise John Cena appearance, and few low points.

The annual premium live event emanated from the O2 Arena in London, England, making it the first international show to occur in the city since 2002. In turn, the raucous live audience created an incredible atmosphere similar to Clash at the Castle's incredible Cardiff crowd.

At this rate, WWE will have to consider revisiting the United Kingdom every year because the fans in attendance added so much to a fun afternoon of pro wrestling. Speaking of which, Money in the Bank landed at an excellent time slot thanks to the time difference, and the show didn't overstay its welcome.

All in all, it was a strong outing, so there isn't much negative to say about this show. Nevertheless, let's look at the best and worst booking decisions for the event.