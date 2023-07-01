The Usos' Win at WWE Money in the Bank Sets Up Roman Reigns' Next Bloodline Match

via WWE.com

Things finally came full circle for the pro wrestling epic that is the tale of The Bloodline during Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

There, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns in the main event to finish off the so-called Bloodline Civil War, where he and Jimmy got that long-awaited comeuppance on The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa.

While this was another all-timer of a moment in one of the best pro wrestling stories ever, what comes next might be even sweeter—the next step for Reigns' character and legendary title reign.

That's been a constant theme that has made the tale so special, as the next direction is always an impossible combination to predict but as appetizing as it gets.

Just look at the scenario now. Jey got his big moment. Does that mean WWE won't let him actually pin Reigns for the unified titles down the line? Or will this be the momentum necessary to get fans to that point?

What about Sikoa? After foolishly putting himself through a table near the end of Saturday's main event and accidentally removing himself from the match, will Reigns turn on him? Or will the needling from The Tribal Chief cause him to turn?

And what about that weasely Paul Heyman, whose ringside pep-talk did so much for Reigns during the match? Does he smell blood in the water after seeing the unified champion pinned for the first time since December 2019 and again look to seek a way off what he views as a suddenly sinking ship?

It sure feels like the momentum heads in that last direction. Reigns being vulnerable, human again, even, was apparent on the faces of everyone in the ring and around it. Jey hit him with a low-blow kickout, a throwback to a few years prior when the dual champion did the same thing to him in order to pick up a win. That feels like the wake-up call Heyman uses to get in gear on an exit strategy.

Heck, there's no chance Heyman and WWE go back to the Brock Lesnar well (right...right?), so what about a mashup: He convinces the fast-rising Sikoa to jump ship, too, culminating in a possible singles match at SummerSlam.

Truthfully, there's enough meat on the bone here to take the family-based angles right to the next WrestleMania. Just look at the reactions Saturday night in London and how invested fans remain. Think of how stunningly believable the double-stack finish fakeout was, given the long-running storyline. Or how jaw-dropping that Spear-Samoan spike combination was.

Which is to say there's no reason to stop the Bloodline story now in favor of a non-family member like Cody Rhodes again. That's especially the case with Seth Rollins still the top champion on the other side and likely to get a weekly tease, if nothing else, from men's Money in the Bank briefcase winner Damian Priest.

No matter which direction things trend now for Reigns at SummerSlam on August 5, the storyline is set.

What other heelish actions will come back to bite him. He's leaned on his cousins and even Sikoa endlessly during this run to bail him out. They've grown together while the champion's arrogance and gaslighting of them to keep them in line have caused him to stagnate. Even the usual perfectly timed ref bump didn't work. Now he's vulnerable to them and others.

WWE now sits in can't-go-wrong territory with what comes next. Fans won't complain about more Jey in the spotlight. But Heyman conniving his way into an exit, perhaps dragging Sikoa with him, creates an everyone vs. Reigns mentality that even a sorrowful Sami Zayn can watch from afar and say he's brought on himself.

The safe bet? It's Sikoa who continues to grow the most next, understanding just how much Reigns gaslit him as well and acknowledging he doesn't have to follow every order without question. Seeing this, Heyman probably latches on to him with mixed results but still sets up Sikoa-Reigns for SummerSlam while The Usos play background characters.

Regardless, it's the endgame for Reigns now. That's a fitting word choice in the land of entertainment in recent years and is perfect here. He's lost at two consecutive marquee events that have done irreparable damage to his line of defenses and image. It won't be long before he's all alone, due to a can't-miss weekly mixture of his own delusion and simple betrayal.

If the past and Saturday's stunning historical landmark are any sign, all involved will make sure the next entry in the Bloodline epic is of equal or better quality, setting up the rest of 2023 to be downright incredible.