Report: Jordan Clarkson, Jazz 'Finalizing' 3-Year, $55M Contract Extension in NBA FA

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are staying together for the foreseeable future.

The team is reportedly "finalizing" a three-year, $55 million "renegotiation and extension" with the veteran guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per that report, the deal "includes next season and two new years through 2025-26."

It was always expected that the two sides would work out a long-term deal after Clarkson picked up his $14.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old has thrived in Utah, averaging 17.8 points in parts of four seasons with the team.

He had a career year for the Jazz last season, averaging 20.8 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three in 61 games, all starts. It was his first year serving as a regular starter after being an excellent option off the bench, even winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2020-21 campaign.

He was a huge reason why a rebuilding Jazz team that traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell last offseason still kept itself in the playoff mix for a surprising chunk of the season, ultimately finishing 37-45.

It's another indication that the Jazz are interested in retooling rather than undergoing a full rebuild. The team also swung a trade for veteran power forward John Collins this offseason and looks poised to make a postseason push behind a core of Collins, Clarkson, last season's Most Improved Player award-winner Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, among others.

And Clarkson has enjoyed his time in Utah, as he told reporters in April:

"It's been amazing. Since I got here, the first day, it was kind of just eye-opening, just because of not knowing much about Utah and the organization, the team, how people are. It's been amazing. A great time for me and my family. It's a place that we definitely call home. My brother lives out here now. My parents love coming back here every time, visiting, and stay for a while. It's just been great. All love."

So Sunday's news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Clarkson and the Jazz have built a strong connection, and staying together made sense for both sides.