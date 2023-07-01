Devils' Jack Hughes Celebrates Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian Contracts with IG Post

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's safe to say New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is satisfied with the team's re-signings of Nathan Bastian and Michael McLeod.

Hughes re-posted a photo of Bastian and McLeod to his Instagram story on Saturday with the caption, "boyz (insert heart emojis)."

Bastian agreed to a two-year, $2.7 million deal with the Devils and McLeod signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the franchise.

Bastian is coming off a solid 2022-23 season in which he notched six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 43 games. McLeod tallied four goals and 22 assists for 26 points in 80 games.

Both forwards will continue to play depth roles for the Devils in 2023-24 as the franchise aims to win its first Stanley Cup title since 2003.