    Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Agree to Rookie Contract Ahead of 2023 NBA Summer League

    Jack MurrayJuly 1, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 30: Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during an open practice on June 30, 2023 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Victor Wembanyama is on the books for the San Antonio Spurs.

    The team announced Saturday that it has officially signed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to a rookie-scale contract.

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Spurs announce they have officially signed No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. <a href="https://t.co/Fl2B1sON5z">pic.twitter.com/Fl2B1sON5z</a>

    Spotrac estimates Wembanyama's cap hit to be slightly north of $12 million, which would place him in the top five salaries on the Spurs roster. The contract comes just about a week before the start of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where the generational prospect is expected to play in one to two games.

    Wembanyama possesses a 7'3", 225-lb frame and helped lead the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 to a 23-11 regular season record and a berth in the LNB Pro A Finals.

    He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 assists in 34 regular season games. In 17 playoff games, he put up 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.7 assists.

    He joins a Spurs team that went 22-60 in 2022-23, the second-worst record in the NBA. They have not qualified for the postseason since 2019, which is the longest playoff drought in franchise history.

    Before that, the team had qualified for the postseason in 22 consecutive seasons.

