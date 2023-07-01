Rangers Rumors: Blake Wheeler Agrees to 1-Year Contract with NYR After Jets Buyout

Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Blake Wheeler found a new home in free agency rather quickly.

Following his buyout by the Winnipeg Jets, the veteran winger has signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers, per multiple reports. It's reportedly worth $800,000 with up to $300,000 in bonus money.

Wheeler, 36, had another solid season in the 2022-23 campaign, putting up 16 goals and 39 assists. While he's no longer the player that posted 91 points in consecutive seasons between 2017-18 and 2018-19, he's a safe bet to accumulate around 50 points and add depth to the forward position for New York.

He's also posted 30 or more assists in every season since the 2013-14 campaign. While he isn't a dynamic goal-scorer—his career high is 28 goals, and he hasn't hit the 20-goal threshold in the past three seasons—his ability to set the plate for his teammates is valuable.

He also brings leadership to New York, having served as a team captain for the Jets between 2016-22.

"We are incredibly grateful for the contributions that he has made during his 12 seasons with the franchise," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in a statement after Wheeler was placed on unconditional waivers and had his contract bought out. "Most notably, the seven years when he served as the captain of the Jets and helped lead the team to the 2018 Western Conference Final."

"From the first conversations Blake and I had when I became general manager, I saw his determination to make our club a success," he added. "In our time together, I always saw his drive to make himself and his teammates the best they could be through his work on and off the ice."

It's the latest veteran addition for the Rangers as they retool for another Stanley Cup pursuit. The team also reportedly signed veteran goalie Jonathan Quick to serve as Igor Shesterkin's backup.