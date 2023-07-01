Lakers Rumors: Malik Beasley Could Return to LA Despite Declining Contract Option

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

A return to the Los Angeles Lakers remains a possibility for Malik Beasley even after they declined his $16.5 million team option, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka "holds the shooting wing in high regard."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin filed a similar report shortly after L.A. declined Beasley's option, writing Thursday how the Lakers "plan to stay in touch with the representatives of both [Mo] Bamba and Beasley as free agency unfolds."

Beasley averaged 11.1 points and shot 35.3 percent from the perimeter during the regular season following his trade from the Utah Jazz. However, his usage in the postseason lessened significantly as he logged 8.3 minutes per game in 11 contests.

It's easy to see why Pelinka balked at paying him almost $17 million.

The 26-year-old could still potentially be an effective role player on the team, albeit one with a lower salary. He's a 37.8 percent three-point shooter for his career, and his efficiency could improve a bit from 2022-23 with the benefit of added continuity on the Lakers.

The need to retain Beasley has lessened a bit, though, following the first day of the negotiating window. Los Angeles has agreed to deals with Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, per NBA.com, and Rui Hachimura will be returning.

Assuming Austin Reaves is back in purple and gold, shooting guard and small forward look pretty solid.

As much as Pelinka might like Beasley, he could choose now to focus on fortifying the frontcourt.