X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    LeBron James Calls Out Rich Paul Haters After Agent Lands $390M+ in NBA FA Contracts

    Francisco RosaJuly 1, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7: Rich Paul hugs LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Being the most powerful agent in the NBA comes with its challenges. But days like Friday make all the work worth it for Klutch Sports' Rich Paul.

    Paul, who's long and impressive list of clients includes big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green, among others, flexed his muscles once again, helping earn his clients over $390 million dollars on the first day of free agency, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

    In fact, Green ($100 million), Portland's Jerami Grant ($160 million) and Houston's Fred VanVleet ($130 million), combined for $390 million alone.

    And James, undoubtedly Paul's biggest, greatest and most loyal client, was hyping up his long-time friend for the work that he's been putting in while also clapping back at any haters.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us

    LeBron James @KingJames

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. But FACTS 🤷🏾‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/s5xlggEfnp">https://t.co/s5xlggEfnp</a>

    James and Paul have a long-standing relationship dating back to the early 2000s while Paul worked under Leon Rose—who represented James for a bit—at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). After several years at the agency, Paul left and formed Klutch taking James with him and forming a sports business empire.

    Not a bad deal having arguably the best player of all-time in your corner as the duo seem to have pretty unbreakable bond.

    In addition to making all of his clients richer, Paul is also taking home a pretty penny as he's earning up to four percent of every contract. So, all around a pretty great start to the offseason for him.

    LeBron James Calls Out Rich Paul Haters After Agent Lands $390M+ in NBA FA Contracts
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon