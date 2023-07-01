LeBron James Calls Out Rich Paul Haters After Agent Lands $390M+ in NBA FA Contracts

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Being the most powerful agent in the NBA comes with its challenges. But days like Friday make all the work worth it for Klutch Sports' Rich Paul.

Paul, who's long and impressive list of clients includes big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green, among others, flexed his muscles once again, helping earn his clients over $390 million dollars on the first day of free agency, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

In fact, Green ($100 million), Portland's Jerami Grant ($160 million) and Houston's Fred VanVleet ($130 million), combined for $390 million alone.

And James, undoubtedly Paul's biggest, greatest and most loyal client, was hyping up his long-time friend for the work that he's been putting in while also clapping back at any haters.

James and Paul have a long-standing relationship dating back to the early 2000s while Paul worked under Leon Rose—who represented James for a bit—at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). After several years at the agency, Paul left and formed Klutch taking James with him and forming a sports business empire.

Not a bad deal having arguably the best player of all-time in your corner as the duo seem to have pretty unbreakable bond.

In addition to making all of his clients richer, Paul is also taking home a pretty penny as he's earning up to four percent of every contract. So, all around a pretty great start to the offseason for him.