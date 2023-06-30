Report: SDSU Plans to Remain in Mountain West amid Pac-12 Move Rumors

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

San Diego State will remain in the Mountain West Conference despite previously telling the league in a June 13 letter that it intended to resign.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the news on Friday.

Thamel reported on June 16 that San Diego State president Adela de la Torre wrote a letter to the MWC noting its intention to resign. SDSU later clarified to the MWC that the letter was "not the official notice of resignation."

Per Thamel, SDSU had until Friday to give a full year's notice before withdrawing in June 2024. The exit fee would have also more than doubled from nearly $16.5 million to nearly $34 million if San Diego State waited to officially resign past that deadline.

However, it appears the school is remaining in the Mountain West, where SDSU has served as one of the conference's charter members since 1999.

There have been rumors connecting SDSU to the Pac-12, as Thamel wrote, but they have not led to a concrete offer from the conference to join.

"SDSU has long been linked to the Pac-12, which is in the midst of a protracted process of landing a television contract. There has been no formal invitation for the school to join the league, and the timeline for such a move has been linked to either the Pac-12's television deal or the departure of a Pac-12 member. 'San Diego State does not have an offer from the Pac-12,' according to a source."

A source also told Thamel at the time that SDSU was exploring all of its options if the Pac-12 didn't get a television deal done by Friday.

Ultimately, SDSU is remaining in the Mountain West, for now at least. The Pac-12 still needs to figure out its future, especially with UCLA and USC set to depart for the Big Ten. Perhaps that leads to an offer to SDSU down the road if the conference wants to get back to 12 teams, but the Aztecs will be staying put for the moment.