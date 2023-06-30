X

NBA

    Rockets Trade Rumors: Kenyon Martin Jr. Deal 'Increasingly Likely' as Talks Heat Up

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 24: Kenyon Martin Jr. #6 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 24, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is reportedly considered a strong trade candidate with free agency looming.

    According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, trade talks focused on Martin have "increased in number" in recent days, and it is viewed as "increasingly likely" that he will be moved.

    Iko added that Martin's "combination of age, upside and salary" make him attractive on the trade market, and he's perhaps the best option for Houston to clear some salary-cap and roster space in anticipation of an active free-agent signing period for the franchise.

