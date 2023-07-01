Ranking the Top 5 Summer Transfer Targets

1 of 5

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Maybe it's just me, but I feel like Nico Barella's future is going under the radar a little bit.

Here's an all-action, multi-faceted midfielder who has swept through the domestic trophy catalogue with Inter, reached the Champions League final and has a Euro 2020 triumph to his name.

He can pass, he can tackle and he is capable of scoring ridiculous goals. He's a leader. There doesn't seem to be enough buzz around him considering he could fulfil many different roles for many different teams.

Two weeks ago, The Telegraph reported Barella is closing on a sensational move to Newcastle United. The story has cooled somewhat since then, with Liverpool's name tentatively thrown into reports as Jurgen Klopp's attempts to rejuvenate last season's struggling midfield continue after the capture of Alexis Mac Allister and reportedly Dominik Szoboszlai.

Barella would be a statement acquisition for Newcastle, an indication that their new Saudi investment is now ready to challenge the established elite for world-class signings. Few clubs in Europe would boast a midfield of Barella and Bruno Guimarães' quality.

At the same time, imagine what Klopp could get out of him at Anfield. Or the immediate injection of quality Barella could add to Paris Saint-Germain or any other club trying to win the Champions League.

In a summer that's seen top-quality midfielders like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo linked to any club that has a huge budget, the relative quiet around Barella continues to surprise.

Serie A is on the brink of being decimated by foreign clubs who can lure away its biggest stars, though, so there's still a long way for this one to run.