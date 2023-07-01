Ranking the Top 5 Summer Transfer TargetsJuly 1, 2023
Ranking the Top 5 Summer Transfer Targets
The summer transfer window is kicking into action.
It's a year of major change, with big stars linked to huge moves and Saudi investment changing the landscape in rapid time.
With so many names being thrown about, we've whittled down a selection of the top few whose futures are most worth your attention.
Sidenote: soon-to-be completed transfers (like Declan Rice to Arsenal and Mason Mount to Manchester United) are overlooked - let's focus on sagas that have way more saga-ring to do.
5. Nicolò Barella - Inter
Maybe it's just me, but I feel like Nico Barella's future is going under the radar a little bit.
Here's an all-action, multi-faceted midfielder who has swept through the domestic trophy catalogue with Inter, reached the Champions League final and has a Euro 2020 triumph to his name.
He can pass, he can tackle and he is capable of scoring ridiculous goals. He's a leader. There doesn't seem to be enough buzz around him considering he could fulfil many different roles for many different teams.
Two weeks ago, The Telegraph reported Barella is closing on a sensational move to Newcastle United. The story has cooled somewhat since then, with Liverpool's name tentatively thrown into reports as Jurgen Klopp's attempts to rejuvenate last season's struggling midfield continue after the capture of Alexis Mac Allister and reportedly Dominik Szoboszlai.
Barella would be a statement acquisition for Newcastle, an indication that their new Saudi investment is now ready to challenge the established elite for world-class signings. Few clubs in Europe would boast a midfield of Barella and Bruno Guimarães' quality.
At the same time, imagine what Klopp could get out of him at Anfield. Or the immediate injection of quality Barella could add to Paris Saint-Germain or any other club trying to win the Champions League.
In a summer that's seen top-quality midfielders like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo linked to any club that has a huge budget, the relative quiet around Barella continues to surprise.
Serie A is on the brink of being decimated by foreign clubs who can lure away its biggest stars, though, so there's still a long way for this one to run.
4. Moises Caicedo - Brighton & Hove Albion
Building on that last point, perhaps it's just the fact Barella hasn't performed in the Premier League that has kept interest simmering on a lower heat than expected.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo is a proven entity in the money league and is the constant talk of social media as fans from Chelsea, Manchester United and others dream of his arrival.
United's imminent deal for Mason Mount will likely see the Ecuadorian midfield rock up at Stamford Bridge, especially as Chelsea also allowed Mateo Kovačić to join Manchester City and N'Golo Kante has moved to Saudi Arabia.
Mauricio Pochettino has the opportunity of a full midfield rebuild structured around a commanding presence like Caicedo working alongside Enzo Fernandez.
It's easy to forget he doesn't turn 22 until November, so it's likely his best years are still ahead of him. Caicedo's passing accuracy, ball retention and ability to completely nullify key threats make him a problem-solver that doesn't come along too often on the transfer market.
At the back end of last season, he also showed he can fill in multiple positions to a great standard amid Brighton's cursed run of injury problems.
You get the sense that Chelsea may get an open shot at Caicedo, as other clubs secure their midfields with alternatives. It's a shot that shouldn't be missed. Now, imagine him alongside Barella…
3. Victor Osimhen - Napoli
All this talk of Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane will be keeping Napoli bosses very happy. Remarkably, Osimhen is arguably the third-most coveted striker who is available this summer and his final destination is likely to be impacted by what happens with the other two.
French media suggested Mbappé's potential exit from PSG would see Osimhen head to the Parc des Princes.
The Nigerian also continues to be linked with Bayern Munich, who made a bid for Kane earlier this week, while Manchester United's hunt to finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo may be hampered by funds spent on Mount. United, if they do find the money, continue to be more aggressively linked with Kane.
Despite Osimhen's immense goalscoring prowess, it feels like he's the backup plan for multiple clubs at the moment. Clubs where he would absolutely rip up and score tons of goals.
There's a real argument to suggest he is the better long-term signing than Kane. He'd likely not score as many early on, but at 24 years old, there's the potential for a long stay at his next club.
Napoli fans, just like the bosses, will be nervous to see how the summer pans out. One big signing elsewhere could be enough to see Osimhen's future come under more intense speculation.
2. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
You've got to feel for Harry Kane at this point.
He clearly wanted to leave Spurs two seasons ago, before Manchester City secured the record-breaking Erling Haaland. Owner Daniel Levy maintains a grip over his prized asset, though, who absolutely must not sign a new deal if he's to have any chance of leaving North London while at the top of his game.
Manchester United and Bayern continue to be linked with the Englishman, but the Levy factor amplifies reports which suggest he'll dismiss any offer out of hand. He is a brutal owner to deal with and someone you wouldn't bet against letting Kane run down his contract in the belief he can get him to extend.
Bayern would make all kinds of sense for everyone involved. Kane wants to win trophies and the German champions need to secure a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, whose constant goals were sorely missed last season.
It would also avoid the embarrassment of handing Kane to an English rival, whose success would likely impact Spurs far more than what the striker might do on the continent. Bayern's bid is the opportunity for Levy to cash in without letting people say he strengthened a direct competitor.
Whether or not he does that, though, remains to be seen. It all feels familiar and like we've been here before.
1. Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain
Whatever way you look at it, it's fair to say Mbappé would be the biggest transfer of the summer. He's the most exciting name and he'd command the highest fee.
The dynamic forward is absolute box office and if there were any doubts about where the future of football lies after Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, he put them to bed in his stunning World Cup final performance for France.
Mbappé moved quickly to deny rumours he will leave PSG this summer, but his rocky relationship with the Ligue 1 superclub remains in the balance.
Like Kane, he has one year left on his contract, so a decision needs to be made by the player and club with haste. He is a world-record transfer in the making and will quickly lose value if nothing progresses as we head toward the winter.
Only four outcomes really seem possible.
The first is the most boring; Mbappé remains with PSG. The second seems plausible if he is put up for sale: Mbappé moves to Real Madrid. The third remains a dark horse: the forward heads to England, with City, United, Liverpool and Chelsea always thrown into the hat when a sniff of availability is reported.t
Mbappé is a game-changer with many years ahead of him. He also brings a serial winner mentality and would be considered among the leadership group of any club he moves to. Can PSG stomach losing him and Messi in one window? Mbappé's departure would be one of those seismic moves that change everything.