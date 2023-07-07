Firework NFL Trade Ideas That Would Transform the League in 2023

0 of 5

AP Photo/Matt York

The fireworks have settled from Fourth of July weekend, and the NFL calendar is hitting its final lull before teams head to training camp to prepare for the 2023 season.

At this point, the only thing that could cause some excitement around the league is a high-profile trade.

We've seen our fair share over the last few seasons. This offseason alone we've seen Jalen Ramsey, Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and Darren Waller swap teams.

It's a trend that only figures to continue. Last year we saw a few big trades during the season. The 49ers offense took off after acquiring Christian McCaffrey, while the Ravens upgraded their defense with Roquan Smith.

As we head into training camp, now is a good time to think up some hypotheticals that would cause "fireworks." We'll keep these ideas in the realm of possibility while taking some big swings on transactions that would cause a lot of noise around the league and potentially create some powerful offenses or defenses.