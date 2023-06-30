Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Bracket, Schedule and Preview of Men and Women's Event

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Three days before the start of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, the draw for the gentlemen and ladies brackets have been released.

Novak Djokovic, the four-time defending gentlemen's champion, will begin his quest for a third straight Grand Slam title this year as the No. 2 seed.

Carlos Alcaraz, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings with a victory at the Queen's Club Championships, is the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Iga Świątek earned the No. 1 seed in the ladies' bracket, but the grass at the All England Club has given her problems in the past. She has never advanced beyond the fourth round in three previous Wimbledon appearances.

Defending ladies champion Elena Rybakina is the third seed to start this year's tournament, with 2023 Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka in the No. 2 spot.

2022 Wimbledon Draw Info, Schedule

Tournament Dates: July 3-16

TV/Live stream: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus, ABC (start times vary)

Location: All England Club in London

Men's Draw: Official Bracket

Women's Draw: Official Bracket

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

