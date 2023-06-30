X

    Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Bracket, Schedule and Preview of Men and Women's Event

    Adam WellsJune 30, 2023

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to US player Frances Tiafoe during their men's singles exhibition match at The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic tournament at the Hurlingham Club in London on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

    Three days before the start of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, the draw for the gentlemen and ladies brackets have been released.

    Novak Djokovic, the four-time defending gentlemen's champion, will begin his quest for a third straight Grand Slam title this year as the No. 2 seed.

    Carlos Alcaraz, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings with a victory at the Queen's Club Championships, is the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

    Iga Świątek earned the No. 1 seed in the ladies' bracket, but the grass at the All England Club has given her problems in the past. She has never advanced beyond the fourth round in three previous Wimbledon appearances.

    Defending ladies champion Elena Rybakina is the third seed to start this year's tournament, with 2023 Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka in the No. 2 spot.

    2022 Wimbledon Draw Info, Schedule

    Tournament Dates: July 3-16

    Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Bracket, Schedule and Preview of Men and Women's Event
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    TV/Live stream: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus, ABC (start times vary)

    Location: All England Club in London

    Men's Draw: Official Bracket

    Women's Draw: Official Bracket

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.