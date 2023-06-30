Best Landing Spots for Flames' Noah Hanifin amid Latest NHL Trade Rumors

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames have already made one trade this week, as they dealt center Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. But the Flames likely aren't done making moves this offseason, and more could possibly happen in the near future.

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, several teams have called Calgary regarding defenseman Noah Hanifin, who has spent the past five seasons with the Flames. The 26-year-old spent the first three seasons of his eight-year NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hanifin was traded from Carolina to Calgary in June 2018, and he may be dealt again soon, if the rumors are true. And if that's the case, it's pretty clear where he could be headed.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported on his 32 Thoughts podcast that Hanifin "indicated he would like to go back to the United States." He was born in Boston and attended Boston College before getting picked by the Hurricanes with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

If Hanifin has any say in where he gets traded, then it won't be to a Canadian team. Of course, the Flames don't have to take that into account, and Hanifin can then decide where he wants to play following the 2023-24 season, when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

However, several of the teams reportedly showing interest in Hanifin are American franchises.

LeBrun reported the Florida Panthers have interest in Hanifin, "which isn't surprising given their need for a blue-line upgrade." But LeBrun doesn't think Florida is the most likely landing spot for the defenseman as Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is "part of that trade conversation."

Hanifin could make a lot of sense in Florida, as he'd improve an area of need. But it might not be worth parting with Duclair in order to make a trade happen.

The Boston Bruins are another potential suitor for Hanifin, per LeBrun, who noted the team would need to clear cap space in order to work out a deal. Hanifin would bring a sizable cap hit, as he's set to make $4.95 million in the final year of his contract.

But Hanifin could be a strong long-term addition for the Bruins. And it's clear why he'd want to go to Boston, his hometown and a city where he has a lot of history. Plus, it doesn't hurt the Bruins have one of the best rosters in the NHL.

Hanifin, who had seven goals and 31 assists in 81 games last season, could help take Boston's solid defensive unit to another level. These are reasons why it would make the most sense for Hanifin to end up with the Bruins, as long as them and the Flames can work out a trade that works for both sides.