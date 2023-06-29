Henry Cejudo Out of UFC 292 Fight vs. Marlon Vera Because of Shoulder Injury

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Henry Cejudo's second fight in his UFC comeback will have to wait.

Cejudo announced he is pulling out of his scheduled UFC 292 bout against Marlon Vera due to a shoulder injury.

"Unfortunately due to my right shoulder, I won't be able to fight," Cejudo said in an Instagram post. "I've already torn my left shoulder, where I was out for about a year. I don't want it to tear further than what it already is. That being said, there's a tear in there. The cat's out the bag. It's actually a 50 percent tear."

Cejudo, 36, lost to Aljamain Sterling in May after coming back from a three-year retirement. The former two-division champion ended his first run in UFC on a six-fight winning streak and is 16-3 as a professional fighter overall.

There has been no announcement regarding a replacement opponent for Vera, who would have walked in as a heavy underdog. Vera's last fight was a split-decision loss to Cory Sandhagen during a UFC on ESPN event in March. The 12-year MMA veteran is 20-8-1 in his career and has been with UFC since 2014 but has never fought for a title.

UFC 292 is currently slated to be headlined by a Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley main event. Zhang Weili is also set to defend her women's strawweight championship against Amanda Lemos.