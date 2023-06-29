MLB All-Star Voting 2023: AL, NL Starting Rosters, Leaders and Final Results

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. and Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani headline the starting lineups for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which were unveiled on Thursday.

Acuña and Ohtani were the leading vote-getters in the respective leagues and earned automatic spots. The Braves outfielder led all voters with over three million votes.

The rest of the field was decided after another round of voting that ran since Monday. Fans were able to choose between two finalists at each position.

Here are starters for both the American League and the National League:

American League Starters

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League Starters

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Orlando Arcia (Braves)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

The early frontrunner for NL MVP, Acuña earned his fourth straight fan-voted starting nod in four career trips to the Midsummer Classic. He leads the NL in runs (71), stolen bases (36) and extra-base hits (43) among several other categories. The 25-year-old is also batting .331/.408/.585 with 19 home runs and 51 RBI for the NL East-leading Braves.

Ohtani appears to be well on his way to a second AL MVP in the last three years, as he's putting together another incredible season both at the plate and on the mound. The two-way star leads the majors with 29 home runs and ranks third with 127 strikeouts.

Ohtani will be joined by his Angels teammate and fellow former AL MVP Mike Trout, who leads the outfield group that also consists of Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge, who is out indefinitely with a toe injury and likely won't be able to participate in this year's All-Star Game.

The Texas Rangers will be well-represented with four of the five infield spots with catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, third baseman Josh Jung and shortstop Corey Seager, who would be in the running for AL MVP if not for Ohtani's dazzling season. It's only right for the team that leads the majors with 478 runs and 769 hits.

Acuña will be joined by two Braves teammates in shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, who will be making their first trips to the All-Star Game after beating out Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arcia is batting .303, the highest among NL shortstops.

Unfortunately, the rest of Atlanta's finalists weren't able to join Acuña, Murphy and Arcia.

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman beat out Braves slugger Matt Olson for the starting spot, earning his seventh All-Star selection. Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley lost out to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado, who is arguably the best player at his position in his generation.

The NL team is also highlighted by Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who has been flirting with a .400 batting average all season. He's currently batting .396 and earned the nod over Atlanta's Ozzie Albies.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II also fell short, as Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks earned the last two outfield spots next to Acuna. Carroll is the first D-Backs rookie to be voted as a starter in the ASG.

The reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET during the MLB All-Star Selection Show on ESPN.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.