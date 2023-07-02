Report: Eric Gordon, Suns Agree to Contract amid Lakers Rumors After Clippers Exit

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns and free-agent guard Eric Gordon agreed to a contract Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

As free agency opened Friday, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Gordon.

The 34-year-old, split the 2022-23 season with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range between both stops.

The Clippers waived Gordon's non-guaranteed $20.9 million contract in June, a move that saved them roughly $110 million in luxury-tax payments.

The Suns are Gordon's fourth NBA team, having played for the Clippers twice, the Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans. A 2008 first-round pick, Gordon won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2017 with the Rockets.

While he's clearly on the downslope of his career as he approaches his 35th birthday, Gordon is still a quality floor-spacer who can come off the bench or fit in essentially any starting lineup.

The Suns will likely use Gordon off the bench with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal already occupying guard spots. That said, Gordon will almost certainly be playing a boatload of minutes on a thin Phoenix roster.

The Suns went all-in to build an expensive, win-now team this summer, and Gordon's the latest piece of what they hope is a championship puzzle.