Ranking the NFL's 10 Worst QB Situations Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Here's some breaking news—the NFL is a quarterback-driven league.

Stunning, ain't it?

Get a Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, and you can set yourself up for success for years. Get a Josh Rosen or Mitchell Trubisky and…not so much.

Of course, it's not just the quarterback, signal-callers need weapons. Need protection. Need coaching. They need a situation that puts them in a position to succeed—to let their talent shine through.

It's no secret which teams have the best quarterback situations. Kansas City. Philadelphia. But there's an opposite end of the spectrum. Situations where every game is an uphill battle for the man under center. Where good players struggle and bad ones just outright flop.

It's those unfortunate souls we're going to look at here. Using a set of criteria that includes the talent and resume of the quarterback involved, the skill-position talent around him, the offensive line in front of him and the coaching staffs and backups helping them, we have identified the 10 worst quarterback situations in the NFL in 2023.

May the fates have mercy on their souls.

Offensive line rankings courtesy of Pro Football Network

Advanced stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference