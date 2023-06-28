DeVante Parker, Patriots Agree to 3-Year, $33M Contract with $14M Guaranteed

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

DeVante Parker is reportedly staying with the New England Patriots for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver and AFC East team agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million that features $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses.

Parker spent the 2022 season with New England after playing the first seven years of his career on the Miami Dolphins.

The 2023 campaign was set to be the last on the Louisville product's previous contract. He was due to make $5.7 million in base salary and carry a $6.2 million cap hit, so this gives him a raise and some additional security in future years.

Miami selected Parker with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft and clearly envisioned him as a franchise cornerstone.

He was inconsistent and dealt with durability issues at times, which prevented him from fully living up to the expectations that come with being a top-15 pick. But he was also a game-changing presence during the 2019 season when he finished with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

That was the only season Parker had more than 793 receiving yards or four touchdown catches during his time in Miami.

The 30-year-old was solid but unspectacular in 2022 with the Patriots and posted 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns. The team went 8-9 and struggled to establish much offensive consistency with Mac Jones under center.

New England responded by addressing the aerial attack this offseason by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster at wide receiver and Mike Gesicki at tight end.

With those two additions joining Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton, the Patriots could be feature a more potent passing game as they attempt to challenge the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in a daunting AFC East.