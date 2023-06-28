NFL Announces 2023 Training Camp Reporting Dates, Locations for All Teams

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams were released on Wednesday.

Rookies are reporting to camps anywhere from July 18 to 26. Some teams opted to bring rookies in a week before the veterans (e.g. the New York Giants), while others have vets and first-year players reporting on the same day (e.g. the Houston Texans).

Nearly every team has veterans reporting on July 25 with few exceptions. Two notable ones are the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, who start the preseason early with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on August 3. The Jets are bringing veterans in on July 19, while the Browns will welcome those players two days later.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are also welcoming veterans a bit early on July 22 by virtue of the two teams opening the season on Thursday, Sept. 7, three days before the rest of the league.

NFL teams will have a few weeks of training camp before kicking off Week 1 of the preseason, which starts on Aug. 10. The preseason then runs through Aug. 27. All teams have three preseason games, with the Browns and Jets also playing in the aforementioned Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

There are plenty of training camp and preseason storylines to watch for this season, namely with three rookie quarterbacks taking the reins of their new teams in the Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young, the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson, who were selected first, second and fourth overall in the NFL draft.

Four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers going through his first preseason with the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers will be something to watch as well.

We'll also see how the Chiefs look as they search for back-to-back Super Bowls and their third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

Ultimately, this looks like an exciting NFL season on paper, and training camps are now officially less than one month away.