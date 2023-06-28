Lloyd Howell Elected as NFLPA Executive Director; Will Replace DeMaurice Smith

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFLPA Board of Player Representatives has announced that it has elected Lloyd Howell as its new executive director.

Numerous players expressed their excitement and happiness over the decision, including Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard:

Howell was most recently the CFO for Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm that describes its mission and work as follows:

"For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision."

ESPN's Adam Schefter briefly described his duties:

Howell retired from that position on Dec. 31, 2022. He will now take over NFLPA duties for DeMaurice Smith, who has been the group's executive director since 2009. The transition will occur in 2024, when Smith's term expires.

