    Lloyd Howell Elected as NFLPA Executive Director; Will Replace DeMaurice Smith

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 28, 2023

    MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 30: A general view of the National Football League Players Association logo during the NFLPA press conference on January 30, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beack, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The NFLPA Board of Player Representatives has announced that it has elected Lloyd Howell as its new executive director.

    Numerous players expressed their excitement and happiness over the decision, including Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard:

    Austin Ekeler @AustinEkeler

    We got it done🙌🏽. Proud of our guys for coming together and selecting our new Executive Director for the NFLPA. <a href="https://t.co/QLPCepn1dy">https://t.co/QLPCepn1dy</a>

    Kevin Byard @KevinByard

    This was a player driven decision and we stand behind our new executive director 💯 percent. Excited for the future of our union <a href="https://t.co/gq4IZSlirQ">https://t.co/gq4IZSlirQ</a>

    Julian Love @_jlove20

    Extremely happy with the vote of Lloyd Howell as our new Executive Director! Great process thanks to JC, the executive committee and our player board 🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/tQ6IZOSQ1l">https://t.co/tQ6IZOSQ1l</a>

    Michael Thomas @Michael31Thomas

    Lloyd is our guy, and has our full support 💪🏿!!! Proud of our Men for running a legit process &amp; I'm excited for the future of the Players. <a href="https://t.co/HkVcmz7Eiq">https://t.co/HkVcmz7Eiq</a>

    Howell was most recently the CFO for Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm that describes its mission and work as follows:

    "For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter briefly described his duties:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Lloyd Howell has served as Booz Allen's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. He has been responsible for the firm's financial statements, capital structure, and related financial operations. He previously led the firm's Civil and Commercial business.

    Howell retired from that position on Dec. 31, 2022. He will now take over NFLPA duties for DeMaurice Smith, who has been the group's executive director since 2009. The transition will occur in 2024, when Smith's term expires.

