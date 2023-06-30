1 Sentence to Describe the Current State of Every MLB Team After June

0 of 6

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Well, that was fast. With the calendar about to turn from June to July, the 2023 Major League Baseball season has already reached its halfway mark.

For anyone wants to get caught up with every team in the league, we've got the Cliffs Notes.

We've summed up the state of all 30 teams in just one sentence. Some are certainly longer than others. Some are also more serious than others. Either way, we promise that you'll only find one period apiece. And that's the truth...period.

We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.