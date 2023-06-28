NHL Draft 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Day 1June 28, 2023
NHL Draft 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Day 1
A new wave of young talent is about to fill the rosters of the NHL's 32 teams.
The 2023 draft gets underway Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, when the first round takes place. The final six rounds will occur when the talent grab resumes Thursday.
Wednesday's first round is set to air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
The Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 1 overall pick for only the second time in their history. But there isn't much suspense regarding what they'll do, as it would be a shock if they don't take center Connor Bedard. After that, the talent grab will be far less predictable.
Here are some storylines to follow heading into the draft's first round.
Chicago Set to Add Potential Franchise Player
It won't be a surprising moment, but it will still be an exciting one for Blackhawks fans. Connor Bedard is a generational talent and has the potential to become the face of the franchise in Chicago for many years to come.
The 17-year-old has remained humble throughout the process, even as it's become increasingly evident that he'll be the first player to come off the board Wednesday night.
"If I'm picked No. 1, it'd be awesome," Bedard said, per NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale. "I think whether you get drafted first or whatever round, it's a dream come true. If I get that honor, it'd be unreal."
Over 57 games for the Regina Pats of the WHL this past season, he tallied 71 goals and 72 assists. Now, it'll soon be time for him to take his impressive scoring ability and strong skill set to the next level.
What Do the Ducks Do at No. 2?
The Blackhawks have an easy decision to make at No. 1, but the Anaheim Ducks will have more options to consider when they're on the clock at No. 2.
Many mock drafts are projecting the Ducks to take University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli. The 18-year-old is a talented player who fared well over his first season with the Wolverines (30 goals and 35 assists in 36 games), but he likely won't be the only name considered by Anaheim.
Centers Leo Carlsson (Örebro HK) and Williams Smith (U.S. National Team Development Program) are also probable top-five picks, and either could go as high as No. 2. Perhaps one of the two ends up getting picked by the Ducks.
The most likely scenario seems to be that Fantilli ends up in Anaheim. But if that's not the case, then it could cause a chain reaction for the teams picking shortly after the Ducks, as those franchises may then have to pivot from their original plans.
How Early Will Michkov Get Drafted?
Matvei Michkov is unquestionably one of the most talented players in the 2023 draft class.
There's one caveat with selecting the 18-year-old Russian forward, though—he's under contract to play in the KHL through the 2025-26 season, so his first year in the NHL may not come until the 2026-27 campaign.
For some teams, that may be too long of a wait. For others, it won't be as much of an issue, as they'll bank on the fact that he could be a star player when he arrives.
Michkov has the talent to get selected quite high, perhaps even to Anaheim at No. 2 or the Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 3. His contract, though, may make it so he's still available later than that, such as at No. 8 (owned by the Washington Capitals) or lower in the top 10.
It still seems likely the teenager will be drafted fairly high, but it's possible at least one or two teams pass on him due to his KHL status. It will be interesting to see where he lands.