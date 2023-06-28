NHL Draft 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Day 1

0 of 3

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A new wave of young talent is about to fill the rosters of the NHL's 32 teams.

The 2023 draft gets underway Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, when the first round takes place. The final six rounds will occur when the talent grab resumes Thursday.

Wednesday's first round is set to air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

The Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 1 overall pick for only the second time in their history. But there isn't much suspense regarding what they'll do, as it would be a shock if they don't take center Connor Bedard. After that, the talent grab will be far less predictable.

Here are some storylines to follow heading into the draft's first round.