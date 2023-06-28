2023 NHL Draft: Live Round 1 Grades and Analysis for Every Pick

2023 NHL Draft: Live Round 1 Grades and Analysis for Every PickJune 28, 2023
Editor's note: Scouting reports for the majority of the draft picks come from B/R's 2023 NHL Draft Big Board. You can read those reports here.
Welcome to the 2023 NHL draft!
The first round, which begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, should begin with the Chicago Blackhawks taking Connor Bedard first overall.
What happens afterward is anyone's guess. The 2023 NHL draft class is the best the league has seen since 2015 when Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel went 1-2. The stakes are high as teams attempt to parse through a talented pool of players and somehow figure out which one of the many available will be the best. Wednesday's few hours will singlehandedly change the courses of numerous NHL franchises for the next decade to come. No pressure!
Bleacher Report's Adam Herman will update this slideshow in real-time as each selection is made, offering insight into the players and grading how teams did in selecting them.
And to see who owns each pick in the draft, you can head over to CapFriendly.
1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, Center, Regina Pats (WHL)
B/R Rank: 1
Analysis:
Connor Bedard is the best prospect the NHL has seen since Connor McDavid in 2015. The Chicago Blackhawks successfully walked up to the stage and announced his name into a microphone. That's all it was ever going to take for them to earn an 'A' grade for this selection.
Pick Grade: A
Scouting Report:
The spotlight put a threatening glow on Bedard this season. Considered the best prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, Bedard had a litany of players behind him who in any other season might be considered for the first pick. Any falloff could have created doubt about his ability to handle the immense pressure of expectations.
He didn't even flinch. Bedard posted 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. His 2.51 points per game were the highest by a WHL player of any age since Ray Whitney's 2.57 in 1991.
His 23 points in seven games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship topped the leaderboard, with USA's Logan Cooley (last year's No. 3 overall draft pick) a distant second with 14. In fact, it was the fourth-highest total by any player at the tournament all-time and easily the best by a draft-eligible player. The Vancouver resident beat out the previous record of 18 held by Jaromir Jagr (also in seven games).
Bedard's hands are what make him a generational talent. Simply put, he is one of the best shooters hockey has ever seen. His shot release is effortless. He has zero tell and casually hits the corners of the net with velocity.
His secret is that he doesn't need space. He attacks the middle lane and rifles off a shot the very second a lane becomes available to him. His small size (5'10", 185 pounds) actually becomes an advantage in this way as he just needs to find a small pocket to skate into and then the slimmest of shooting lanes. Bedard will push or pull the puck to the toe or heel of his blade to change the angle and shoot in a flash.
Defenders often feel compelled to mark him tightly, as even a window of space means danger. But doing so is also perilous. Bedard is a brilliant stickhandler who beats defenders with clever maneuvers and casual evasiveness. He changes the angle of attack the second he sniffs out a defender about to make an aggressive reach for the puck and navigates around them.
Even the best attempts to defend him are mostly futile. Bedard is the rare kind of shooter for whom there is no such thing as a low-danger shot. He beats goaltenders from bad angles with regularity.
This goal-scoring ability serves as the foundation for an almost equally impressive knack for setting up teammates. Teams cannot defend him as they would any other player, which creates all sorts of tears in their defensive structure. Bedard creates these breakdowns and then exploits them.
He has little physical game to speak of and has work to do defensively. That latter point will be particularly crucial given that he plays center. He's never going to be a complete player like a Sidney Crosby. Bedard is so good offensively that the weaker points of his game are write-offs.
It's easy to get wrapped up in draft hype—particularly with a draft class as strong as this one—but with Bedard, there is no such thing as getting carried away. As long as he remains committed and ends up in a healthy environment, Bedard should have a long career in which he is challenging for the league lead in goals and points perennially.
2. Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Örebro (SHL)
B/R Rank: 4
Analysis:
There are a number of drafts in which Leo Carlsson would be the second-best player available. He has all the makings of a first-line center. This just happens to be a rare draft class, and I have Adam Fantilli as the better of the two. Still, the Ducks are getting a fantastic player.
Pick Grade: B-
Scouting Report:
Bedard, Fantilli and Michkov were locked in as the draft's three best prospects before the season began. The fourth spot is where the draft looks wide-open.
Leo Carlsson beats out heavy competition thanks to one of the most impressive seasons by a Swede in recent memory. The Örebro forward tallied 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 regular-season games, which puts him tied for ninth overall by points per game since 1990. Better yet, he played some of his best hockey for Örebro during the playoffs, collecting nine points in 13 games.
It can be easy to forget Carlsson's age. The left-hander is a clever stickhandler given his size (6'3", 194 pounds). He uses his length well to hold the puck away from defenders or get around them. Although he's not a particularly agile skater, he navigates around defenders with changes of direction with the puck.
Carlsson is predominantly a playmaker in the offensive zone. When he's at his best, he's moving the puck almost as quickly as he receives it. He has strong spatial awareness and knows his passing options prior to receiving the puck. As a result, he's often making quick one-two passing plays to find teammates in open spaces quicker than the defense can adjust for.
Carlsson lacks real shooting ability. The goals he does score come from soft hands around the net.
While at times he uses his size well, there are other moments where he looks underripe. He can be leveraged out of puck battles and unsuccessful when trying to tie up a puck-carrier.
Although he played on the wing for Örebro, Carlsson has played center at the junior level, and that's the position where his drafting team should initially aim to develop him. His high hockey IQ and playmaking abilities in the middle of the ice make him projectable at center. Regardless of whether he ends up, Carlsson projects as a first-line playmaker who thrives on the power play.
3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)
B/R Rank: 2
Analysis:
The Blue Jackets get a first-overall type of player with the third overall pick. He's a 200-foot, two-way center whom the team should be able to build around for the next decade-plus. Ignoring Michkov, whose circumstances are complicated, Fantilli was far and away the best player available.
Pick Grade: A+
Scouting Report:
Here is a shining example of how rebuilding an NHL team requires luck as much as anything else. Some team that loses the Connor Bedard sweepstakes will nonetheless land a player that the lottery winners in both 2022 and 2021 wish were available to them at first overall.
With Fantilli, the opposition has a better idea of what he is about to do but is helpless in stopping him. There are no real flaws to his game physically. The 6'2", 187-pound Toronto resident skates up and down the ice like a freight train.
The ones who can keep up with him often lack the strength to deal with him physically. He attacks the middle lane and perseveres through like a linebacker bursting through an offensive line.
Fantilli is unpredictable with the puck. His wrist shot is powerful, and the left-hander picks his corners. On the power play, he sets up in the right circle for one-timers. He'll carry the puck to the net front and score from in-tight with soft hands. With shooting as his base, Fantilli will sell the shot to misdirect the defense and slip the puck to a teammate down low for tap-ins.
The Michigan freshman produced one of the greatest seasons in the history of NCAA hockey. His 1.81 points per game (from 65 points in 36 games) is the most by a draft-eligible player since Paul Kariya in 1992-93, and Fantilli scored more goals (30) than Kariya (25) in three fewer games. Over the last 20 NCAA seasons, Fantilli has the second-best PPG rate of any under-20 player; only a 19-year-old Kyle Connor produced better (1.87) seven seasons ago for the Wolverines.
Fantilli could make a career on offense alone. That is all the more reason he deserves praise for his all-around game. Fantilli is a heavy forechecker and ferocious hitter. He's a laborious backchecker who comes below his own goal line to support the play and helps create turnovers and zone exits.
And it's not just that he is able to play the penalty kill; he is fantastic in that role. He takes away lanes, forces turnovers and is a threat to create offense.
No matter how deep one parses the game of hockey down to its parts, Fantilli still holds up. Faceoffs? Fantilli is 52.9 percent at the dot, per InStat. Need some fire and passion? Fantilli will bring energy during a lull in the game or get into a chirping match after whistles. His only serious issue is a propensity for trying to do too much at times and make a hero play with the puck. It's a common problem for a talented young player who just moved to a higher level of competition.
Fantilli is not the best player in the draft, but he is the most complete. He's going to be a bona fide first-line center in the NHL who thrives in every situation and whom a coaching staff happily makes a team leader.
4. San Jose Sharks: Will Smith, C, US National Team Development Program
B/R Rank: 6
Analysis:
Michkov aside, we had Zach Benson as the best prospect available at this spot. Still, the Sharks needed a franchise center desperately and Smith has everything necessary to become an All-Star. Even if they may have passed on a better prospect, in a vacuum, the Sharks are getting a player worthy of a fourth overall selection.
Pick Grade: B
Scouting Report:
Smith is a pure offensive center. The 6-foot pivot is commanding with the puck on his stick. He loves to take on defenders one-on-one and is adept at beating them with simple maneuvers to the outside or a quick pivot to penetrate the middle of the offensive zone. He's not as visually exhilarating with dekes compared to others in this draft class. But he is effective.
His movements open up space for his teammates as well.
He is the one you want in possession as he possesses both the head and hands to create offense. Smith is able to operate from anywhere within the offensive zone, but perhaps the most crucial element of his game is his ability to dictate play from the middle of the ice. He's incredibly analytical and makes some impressive passes from the interior.
But Smith is also very balanced. He has a superb wrist shot. When he doesn't have the puck, he finds areas of the ice where he can get open and support the play.
The Massachusetts-born center always appears to be an active part of the play. When he has the puck, he looks to attack. He makes plays in motion. He wants the puck and to be the one to make offense happen.
There are some who see Smith as a top-five player in this draft. I have a few concerns. Smith has earned a late bump up the board for some scouts in part as a response to his dominant U18 World Championship performance in which he tallied nine goals and 11 assists in just seven games.
Though that is impressive, he benefited from playing on a very familiar line with Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault; a rare benefit in an international tournament where linemates typically lack familiarity.
I also have questions about his two-way game. There are times where he forechecks hard and gets his hands dirty around his goalie's crease. He's a strong skater and definitely has the brain to become a complete player. He's not consistent enough and it leaves me with enough uncertainty to keep him out of the top-five.
Even still, Smith has very serious potential to develop into a top-six NHL center who drives offense for his team and makes his linemates better.
5. Montreal Canadiens: David Reinbacher, RD, Kloten (Swiss-A)
B/R Rank: 19
Analysis:
Though Reinbacher was not the top defenseman on my board, I don't have a problem with his being the first to go in this draft class. No issue there. It's that this is not a defense-heavy draft. Reinbacher is big, athletic and smart, but he has yet to show major offensive upside. I like him as a potential second-pairing defenseman in the future. Fifth overall is too soon for that type of player in such a loaded draft class.
Pick Grade: D+
Scouting Report:
Reinbacher is a no-frills but effective two-way defenseman.
An Austrian who plays in the Swiss league is not the typical profile of a top prospect, but his game absolutely fits the bill.
The 6'2" defenseman has a lot of tools that will lead scouts to comfortably projecting him into the NHL. He's a strong skater with good crossovers and backward mechanics. His defensive zone game is staunch. Reinbacher's positioning is usually spot-in, keeping strong gaps when defending the rush. He maintains inside positioning against puck carriers before funneling them to the boards, then using his strength to create changes in possession. He battles in front of the net to box out opponents, give his goaltender sight lines, and prevent rebounds.
Reinbacher also has great awareness of the puck in the defensive zone. He is proficient at breaking the puck out of his own end. He finds the connectors supporting him in the defensive zone but can also stretch the ice with hard passes directly into the neutral zone.
And we see a similar style in the offensive zone. Reinbacher is a poised puck-mover who thrives on practicality. The downside is a lack of dynamism. He does have a good shot, but plays the role of keeping play going rather than stepping up and creating scoring chances.
Will he play in the NHL? That's a very safe bet. The foundation is already there. However, I am not buying his stock as a top-ten draft pick that others are levying. This is a weak draft for defensemen and Reinbacher offers a measure of comfort during an exercise that brings scouts a lot of uncertainty and anxiety. Plus, right-handed defensemen are usually viewed as a premium.
The reasonable upside for Reinbacher is a second-pairing defenseman who plays a shutdown game, transitions the puck out of his own end, and accumulates a decent number of points by virtue of driving possession forward for his team. A very important piece to the puzzle, but lacking in the dynamic ability and upside a top-ten pick calls for.
6. Arizona Coyotes: Dmitriy Simashev, LD, Loko Yaroslavl
B/R Rank: 24
Analysis:
Simashev would not have been my pick here by any stretch. You can see that I had him in the 20s. However, at least compared to Montreal's pick of Reinbacher at fifth overall, I can imagine a world where Simashev justifies this selection. He is extremely talented and has all the tools to become a top-pairing NHL defenseman. I only worry about how likely he is to hit that upside. I don't like this pick, but it's not as awful as it might seem by the optics of B/R's rankings.
Pick Grade: C-
Scouting Report:
Every team is looking for the next Victor Hedman or Aaron Ekblad; a defenseman who checks off every part of the rubric.
Dmitriy Simashev is this draft's best chance at generating that type of player. He is 6'4" and uses that range well, using his stick to disrupt rushes, close off lanes and poke pucks past the other team in 50/50 situations.
He's also a brilliant skater. He has rapid straight-line speed, he's a strong backwards skater, and he's surprisingly nimble with quick pivots that lead to an ability to escape pressure in both the defensive and offensive zones.
These tools translate into a pretty strong defensive player. He's very good at defending the rush and either disrupting with his stick or driving players to the boards and punishing them with a heavy hit. He wins puck races behind the goal line and gets the puck up the ice.
One looks at his capabilities and can imagine a productive offensive contributor. When Simashev carries the puck up the ice, he looks like a freight train. It's intimidating.
But I'm unconvinced by the totality of his offensive game. He doesn't display any major red flags but he is average at best as a puck-handler, distributor, and shooter. His one goal and 11 assists in 33 MHL games are hardly inspiring, and if he is unable to turn his physical gifts into offense at the Russian junior level, what will that mean for him in the NHL?
Simashev has unteachable tools and it is possible that, with development and coaching, the offense could come. But while others have the Russian defenseman as a top-15 pick in this draft, that's too soon to daydream about an "everything goes right" outcome that hasn't shown many signs of bearing out in reality yet. I like him as a No. 4 shutdown defenseman in the NHL.
7. Philadelphia Flyers: Matvei Michkov, LW/RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
B/R Rank: 3
Analysis:
The only reason Michkov was third on our board was because of the complicated nature of Russian politics at the moment and because he is committed to SKA in the KHL for the next three seasons. On ability alone, he's closer to Bedard than he is to being the third-best player in this draft class. If he lives up to his talent, then he's worth the wait. The Flyers just got a future superstar at seventh overall.
Pick Grade: A+
Scouting Report:
Here is a sentence I do not write lightly: Matvei Michkov is the best draft-eligible winger the NHL has seen since 2007, when the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane first overall.
The best way to describe Michkov's game is "electric." Every time he touches the puck, one anticipates that something special could be imminent.
Michkov is at his best when he's starting along the walls or behind the net. Michkov is a threat to create even from these ostensibly low-danger positions. He carries pucks from the perimeter into dangerous areas of the ice. He's a high-end playmaker who penetrates the middle lanes and finds teammates in scoring areas.
He does not hesitate to carry the puck into the offensive zone even when he is alone against multiple defenders. Despite the mismatch, Michkov usually maintains possession long enough for teammates to join him. The Russian winger is the draft's best stickhandler, and it's in this way that his 5'10", 148-pound frame actually becomes an advantage; with short arms and a low center of gravity, Michkov maneuvers around defenders with ease even when he's seemingly backed into a corner.
He's a lethal goal scorer. Whenever Michkov has the puck, other teams take notice and often become paralyzed.
Michkov isn't a physical player, but he's active in stick battles. While he's not going to hand out many hits, he does not shy away from contact. He is strong at the waist and in the legs, and opposing players struggle to knock him off the puck.
Let's put his season in perspective. Michkov tallied nine goals and 11 assists in 27 games with Sochi of the KHL (plus three with St. Petersburg), which is far and away the league's best-ever showing by a first-time draft-eligible player. Michkov's 0.67 points per game ranks above what Artemi Panarin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Kirill Kaprizov and Pavel Buchnevich tallied in their age-19 season.
When watching him play, it's hard to miss the similarities between him and players like Panarin and Nikita Kucherov. Like Panarin, he creates zone entries in impossible situations and shows incredible playmaking ability. Like Kucherov, he is a lethal shooting threat. There is every reason to believe that Michkov will be a superstar just as those two are—maybe better.
Besides his skating and defense, the biggest concern with Michkov is his availability. Russia's war with Ukraine has created numerous geopolitical consequences that are bleeding into hockey. Even without that, Michkov is under contract with St. Petersburg of the KHL for three more seasons. The earliest Michkov's drafting team will see him is the spring of 2026.
But look, we're talking about a rare player who should be able to give his drafting team 10-15 years of superstardom. Michkov is the best Russian prospect since Evgeni Malkin in 2005. If not for the off-ice context, he'd be the second player on my list without hesitation. If he does fall because of optics and/or logistics, then it's going to be a franchise-changing moment for whoever decides to take the plunge.
8. Washington Capitals: Ryan Leonard, F, US National Team Development Program
B/R Rank: 14
Analysis:
Leonard is going to be an NHLer and likely a good one. He does everything well. He plays with speed, works hard every shift and has the hands to contribute offensively. I see him more as a complementary top-six winger or elite third-liner rather than a true top forward on a contending team. There were other players available with higher upside. But he's a good prospect.
Pick Grade: C+
Scouting Report:
It's difficult to go a single period, if not shift, without noticing Leonard. He relentlessly pushes through all three zones for the entirety of his shift.
Buzzwords like "energy" in hockey can be dangerous. Some players can look like they're doing a lot out there without actually adding much substance. Leonard is the real deal. He has strong north-south speed and he uses it effectively.
What pro coaches are going to love about Leonard is that he plays a clinical game. Once in a while, he will surprise with a creative move on open ice, but in general, he does not overthink the play. Whether he believes the right move is a pass, a shot, or cutting bait and dumping the puck out of danger, Leonard always makes quick and decisive decisions with the puck. Usually, it's the right decision.
The closest thing Leonard owns as a "standout" skill is his wrist shot. Particularly when he's skating into his shot he can really launch it past goaltenders. But for the most part, Leonard's value lies in his ability to do a lot of things capably rather than anything exceptionally.
Although he was not the driver of his line, he played his role well alongside the more skilled Will Smith and Gabe Perreault, participating in a number of tic-tac-toe plays and playing the role of primary forechecker often to create offensive zone time for his teammates.
Leonard is a top prospect because of his roundedness. That includes his defensive game. He is an intense backchecker, pressures the points in the defensive zone, and is a solid penalty killer.
He lacks the high-end skill or the processing ability to execute imaginative plays and that will prevent him from becoming a top player at the NHL level. Still, he has few holes in his game, he can play both center and wing and is a coach's dream.
In a vacuum, Leonard projects as a second/third-line tweener. But because of his versatility and ability to keep up with more talented players, he could certainly move up the lineup.
9. Detroit Red Wings: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
B/R Rank: 22
Analysis:
It never feels great to go against the wisdom of Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, who has historically done well at the draft table. For me, this is too early for Danielson. He's big, defends well and plays hard. But he is one of the older players in the draft, and his offensive abilities hover around average across the board. If I had to guess, his future is as a third-line NHL center.
Pick Grade: C
Scouting Report:
Danielson is a 6'2" center who skates well and that's going to instantly draw the attention of scouts.
The Alberta-born forward is among the draft's best when it comes to north-south skating. With the puck, he creates zone entries by pushing through the neutral zone with just enough agility to skirt around forecheckers.
He is diligent off the puck. Danielson sticks to his checks and pressures pucks, closing down hard on puck carriers and harassing them with his stick. He's the Wheat Kings' top penalty killer who eats away time by keeping pucks in his offensive end and occasionally generating a shorthanded scoring chance.
Although Danielson creates a lot of offensive zone time, he lacks a killer instinct. He is a decent passer in the offensive zone, contributing to some east-west sequences and he has a decent shot from the pass. But Danielson lacks imagination and his shot grades as average.
And while his 33 goals and 45 assists in 78 WHL games are pleasing, Danielson is one of the oldest players in the draft; had he been born two weeks earlier he would have been 2022-eligible. He's ahead of the curve in terms of physical development and it's fair to wonder how high his ceiling is.
Certainly, Danielson has some impressive tools and a future as a second-line center is within the range of possibilities. More reasonably, his drafting team should probably be prepared for a 35-40 point third-line center who plays defensive minutes.
10. St. Louis Blues: Dalibor Dvorský, C, AIK (Allsvenskan)
B/R Rank: 7
Analysis:
The Blues did pass on Zach Benson, who remains the best player available from B/R's Big Board. But Dvorský is not far behind. He very safely projects as a third-line NHL center as a baseline, and I think there are good odds that he pushes his way into a top-six role. This is very strong value for the Blues at 10th overall.
Pick Grade: A-
Scouting Report:
Dvorský has so much of what a head coach wants in a center.
Listed at 6'1", 201 pounds, his vitals don't truly indicate the power within his game. He's a bull in board battles and when fighting for position in front of either net. His skates stick to the ice like they've been superglued there. When he drives the net off the rush, it feels intimidating even for the observer.
His strength also shows through his shooting. Dvorský absolutely blows pucks past goaltenders with a devastating wrist shot. He's the type who can beat goaltenders even from well above the circles simply because of the force off his stick.
That being said, he does have a softer side to his game. Dvorský is a crafty stickhandler. He's not going to hold pucks for extended periods of time nor stickhandle through a parade of bodies, but he can beat a defender in tight space. He's a capable playmaker who hits teammates in lateral passing sequences.
And he may be the best defensive center in this draft. Defending in the defensive zone, he funnels puck carriers away from the slot and into the perimeter before using that strength to rub them off the puck. When he wins pucks, he has the deftness to move the puck to a supporting teammate. Coaches will love his work rate when he hits the ice.
The only knock on Dvorský's game from our September report was his skating, which we claimed was "average and lacked explosivity." While that's still true in the most general sense, especially compared to other top prospects, he's made progress in that regard. He now generates enough momentum to round the first forechecker and shows some ability to skate the puck forward with speed in open ice.
The best part? Dvorský, who turned 18 on June 15, is one of the youngest players in the draft. He has a long runway for development and maybe even has more physical growth coming his way. Outside of the elite prospects in this draft, Dvorský has the highest floor of anyone, as it's difficult to imagine him making the NHL as anything worse than a good third-line center.
In terms of upside, Dvorský could turn into a fringe first-line center in the ilk of former St. Louis Blues star David Backes.