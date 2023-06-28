2023 NHL Draft: Live Round 1 Grades and Analysis for Every Pick

1 of 10

B/R Rank: 1

Analysis:

Connor Bedard is the best prospect the NHL has seen since Connor McDavid in 2015. The Chicago Blackhawks successfully walked up to the stage and announced his name into a microphone. That's all it was ever going to take for them to earn an 'A' grade for this selection.

Pick Grade: A

Scouting Report:

The spotlight put a threatening glow on Bedard this season. Considered the best prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, Bedard had a litany of players behind him who in any other season might be considered for the first pick. Any falloff could have created doubt about his ability to handle the immense pressure of expectations.

He didn't even flinch. Bedard posted 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. His 2.51 points per game were the highest by a WHL player of any age since Ray Whitney's 2.57 in 1991.

His 23 points in seven games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship topped the leaderboard, with USA's Logan Cooley (last year's No. 3 overall draft pick) a distant second with 14. In fact, it was the fourth-highest total by any player at the tournament all-time and easily the best by a draft-eligible player. The Vancouver resident beat out the previous record of 18 held by Jaromir Jagr (also in seven games).

Bedard's hands are what make him a generational talent. Simply put, he is one of the best shooters hockey has ever seen. His shot release is effortless. He has zero tell and casually hits the corners of the net with velocity.

His secret is that he doesn't need space. He attacks the middle lane and rifles off a shot the very second a lane becomes available to him. His small size (5'10", 185 pounds) actually becomes an advantage in this way as he just needs to find a small pocket to skate into and then the slimmest of shooting lanes. Bedard will push or pull the puck to the toe or heel of his blade to change the angle and shoot in a flash.

Defenders often feel compelled to mark him tightly, as even a window of space means danger. But doing so is also perilous. Bedard is a brilliant stickhandler who beats defenders with clever maneuvers and casual evasiveness. He changes the angle of attack the second he sniffs out a defender about to make an aggressive reach for the puck and navigates around them.

Even the best attempts to defend him are mostly futile. Bedard is the rare kind of shooter for whom there is no such thing as a low-danger shot. He beats goaltenders from bad angles with regularity.

This goal-scoring ability serves as the foundation for an almost equally impressive knack for setting up teammates. Teams cannot defend him as they would any other player, which creates all sorts of tears in their defensive structure. Bedard creates these breakdowns and then exploits them.

He has little physical game to speak of and has work to do defensively. That latter point will be particularly crucial given that he plays center. He's never going to be a complete player like a Sidney Crosby. Bedard is so good offensively that the weaker points of his game are write-offs.

It's easy to get wrapped up in draft hype—particularly with a draft class as strong as this one—but with Bedard, there is no such thing as getting carried away. As long as he remains committed and ends up in a healthy environment, Bedard should have a long career in which he is challenging for the league lead in goals and points perennially.