X

    NFL, DirecTV Agree to New Contract to Air RedZone amid YouTube TV Deal

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 28, 2023

    NFL Red Zone equipment on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)
    AP Photo/Michael Keating

    DIRECTV users will be treated to seven hours of commercial-free football for the first time ever this upcoming NFL season.

    The programming distributor announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a multiyear renewal with NFL Media that will allow DIRECTV to carry NFL RedZone across all platforms as well as continue carriage of NFL Network.

    The statement read in part:

    "NFL Network will be available to Choice subscribers on DIRECTV (via satellite and on an authenticated streaming basis) and DIRECTV STREAM, and to U200 subscribers on U-Verse. This agreement marks the first time that DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will have access to NFL RedZone."

    DIRECTV was the only provider of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games from 1994-2022, but that will change in 2023 with Sunday Ticket now moving to YouTube TV after the NFL struck a deal with Google last December.

    However, the partnership between the NFL and DIRECTV will still continue, with NFL RedZone as an added bonus for DIRECTV users.

    NFL, DirecTV Agree to New Contract to Air RedZone amid YouTube TV Deal
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon