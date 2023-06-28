NFL, DirecTV Agree to New Contract to Air RedZone amid YouTube TV Deal

AP Photo/Michael Keating

DIRECTV users will be treated to seven hours of commercial-free football for the first time ever this upcoming NFL season.

The programming distributor announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a multiyear renewal with NFL Media that will allow DIRECTV to carry NFL RedZone across all platforms as well as continue carriage of NFL Network.

The statement read in part:

"NFL Network will be available to Choice subscribers on DIRECTV (via satellite and on an authenticated streaming basis) and DIRECTV STREAM, and to U200 subscribers on U-Verse. This agreement marks the first time that DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will have access to NFL RedZone."

DIRECTV was the only provider of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games from 1994-2022, but that will change in 2023 with Sunday Ticket now moving to YouTube TV after the NFL struck a deal with Google last December.

However, the partnership between the NFL and DIRECTV will still continue, with NFL RedZone as an added bonus for DIRECTV users.