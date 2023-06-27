X

    Damian Lillard Rumors: Heat Prepared to 'Wait Patiently' for Potential Blazers Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the third quarter \a at Moda Center on January 23, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat have "decided to wait patiently" on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard with his future still uncertain, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

    "The Heat plans to continue to wait on Lillard, not only because he would be the perfect elite-level complement to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but because there's no realistic available alternative that would significantly upgrade the roster," Jackson wrote.

