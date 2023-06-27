Blue Jays' Alek Manoah Surrenders 11 ER, 10 Hits in 1st Florida Complex League Start

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

An already-disastrous 2023 season for Alek Manoah hit a new low on Tuesday in his first start for the Toronto Blue Jays' Complex League team.

The 25-year-old right-hander allowed 11 earned runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings against the New York Yankees' Complex League squad.

Even factoring in the inexperience of the defense around him on the Complex League roster, Manoah's stat line is just another brutal moment in a season that's been unforgiving to him.

Manoah was demoted to the Complex League on June 6, one day after he allowed six runs and recorded one out in a start against the Houston Astros. The West Virginia alum had a 6.36 ERA with 68 hits allowed and 42 walks over 58 innings in 13 starts at the time he was sent down.

"It's not a knee-jerk reaction," Blue Jays manager John Schnedier told reporters about the move. "Like I've been saying all along, we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to help him get better, and we feel like that's the proper first, initial step."

Schneider said on June 15 the team was encouraged by Manoah's reports coming out of their training complex after he had a bullpen session Saturday that was designed to simulate a live game.

It's been a stunning fall for Manoah in 2023. He was a focal point of Toronto's starting rotation in his first two seasons, including finishing third in AL Cy Young voting last season after posting a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts.