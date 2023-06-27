ESPN: Damian Lillard 'Absolutely Did Not' Request Trade; Won't Pressure Blazers in FA

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Damian Lillard could be inclined to at least start the 2023-24 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted Lillard "absolutely did not" request a trade during a recent meeting with members of the Blazers' front office and won't put pressure on the team in free agency:

"This was the meeting that a lot of the league was watching to see if Damian Lillard requested a trade, and he absolutely did not. In fact, from what I understand, the tenor of the meeting was he doesn't want to put pressure on the Blazers, that he wants to see how they do in free agency, and he's going to give them that time to do that. So, this is an interesting strategy move.

"He said at the end of the season, 'Get me veterans.' The draft came and went, no veterans. He's still not pressing, from what I've been told. That he's still going to give the Blazers every opportunity to work through this free-agency process this week, whether it's through trades or signing players. Now, I would tell you that this is going to potentially cause some teams who were going to make offers for him to have to move on with business. They were waiting to see whether Dame Lillard was going to be on the market before they started to make moves this week.

"Now, some teams are going to have to make a decision, either go forward or wait around. Lillard is going to wait around. It's certainly a move. I guess it's not surprising considering the way Dame has operated with the Blazers now for years, but it did take some people in the league by surprise that he didn't go forward with what everyone was expecting him to do."

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin issued a statement on Monday about his meeting with Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, in which he said the team is "committed to building a winner around Dame."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.