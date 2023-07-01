Bruins Rumors: James van Riemsdyk Agrees to 1-Year, $1M Contract in Free Agency

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers' teardown continues with James van Riemsdyk.

Van Riemsdyk agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins in free agency after five seasons with the Flyers, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

With the Flyers entering a full-scale rebuild, van Riemsdyk's departure this summer was more than expected, especially as the franchise was shopping him around the 2022-23 season's trade deadline.

The 34-year-old had a solid five seasons in Philadelphia, though his production has declined every year since he joined the team in 2018-19 and re-signing him this offseason wasn't worth it for Daniel Briere.

In 61 games during the 2022-23 season, van Riemsdyk tallied 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points. It was his lowest point total since he tallied 29 points in 40 games during the 2015-16 campaign.

The Flyers selected van Riemsdyk second overall in the 2007 draft and he spent three seasons with the franchise from 2009-12 before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2012-13 season.

In eight total seasons with the Flyers, van Riemsdyk tallied 146 goals and 151 assists for 297 points in 527 games. In 413 games across six seasons in Toronto, he notched 154 goals and 140 assists for 294 points.

While van Riemsdyk is past his prime, he still figures to still be a key contributor for the Bruins in 2023-24 and beyond alongside Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, assuming the latter returns in free agency.