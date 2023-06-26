Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer, Giants' Kyle Harrison Headline 2023 MLB Futures Game Rosters

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baseball's bright future will be on full display during All-Star week at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8, when prospects from the American and National Leagues face off in the Futures Game.

Major League Baseball announced the full rosters Monday:

As Stephanie Sheehan of MLB.com noted, the format was the United States against the world in this game for 20 years until it switched to the league matchup that mirrors the actual All-Star Game in 2019.

The two sides are 1-1-1 since the switch with a tie in 2019, a National League win in 2021 and an American League victory in 2022.

Those players taking the field this year will represent their leagues and be looking to join notable names such as Kyle Schwarber, Yoán Moncada, Joey Gallo, Nick Castellanos, José Reyes and Alfonso Soriano who have captured the game's MVP in the past.

MLB announced the first six players before revealing the full rosters, and Seattle fans will have someone to cheer for in outfielder Jonatan Clase. Clase is the team's No. 11 overall prospect, per MLB.com, and is slashing .246/.365/.520 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI and an incredible 42 stolen bases in 65 minor league games this season.

While his speed and ability on the bases stands out the most, he has shown more power this year than in the past and seems well on his way to making the major leagues at some point for the Mariners.

This game will give him some additional experience patrolling the T-Mobile Park outfield where he may be stationed in the future.

The headliner on Clase's American League team is Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer.

The shortstop is the No. 5 overall player and top prospect in Boston's system according to MLB.com's rankings and could be ticketed for spots in the MLB All-Star Game down the line if he lives up to his sky-high potential.

Mayer is slashing .250/.327/.487 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI in 56 minor league games this season.

He and the rest of the American League squad may have trouble with San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Kyle Harrison. The southpaw is the No. 14 overall prospect in baseball and has proved to be a strikeout machine to this point.

Harrison has a 4.53 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 49.2 innings this year. While the ERA leaves something to be desired, he posted a 3.19 ERA in 2021 and a 2.71 ERA last year all while striking out a combined 343 hitters in 211.2 innings.

This game will give him the opportunity to test his stuff against the best future stars baseball has to offer.