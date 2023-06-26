Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'Plenty of Room' for Dalvin Cook on NYJ Roster amid FA Rumors

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin has made his pitch to free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.

Conkin said Monday on Good Morning Football the Jets have "plenty of room" to accommodate his former Minnesota Vikings teammate.

"We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl," he said. "Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years, and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?"

Conklin said the Jets would have a "special backfield" with the four-time Pro Bowler in the mix.

Cook later tweeted his approval of that message:

Breece Hall got off to a bright start as a rookie, compiling 681 yards and five touchdowns in seven games, before suffering a torn ACL. Despite the injury, the 2022 second-round pick figures to feature heavily in the offense.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in May that Hall "looks freaking good" while continuing to work his way back from the injury.

The Jets might be on a short timeline with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, though. New York will hope he stays longer, but the front office at least has to prepare for the possibility of him only sticking around for two or three seasons.

That gives the Jets at least one justification for pursuing Cook as a win-now move and seeing what kind of contract/role he'd be willing to accept.

You can't blame Conklin for doing what he can to grease the wheels.