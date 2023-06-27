The Most Overlooked Additions of the 2023 NFL Offseason

1 of 5

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The New England Patriots have struggled to find competent tight end play since Rob Gronkowski left the team in 2019. The organization attempted to bolster the position with a pair of high-profile signings during the 2021 offseason, but neither Hunter Henry nor Jonnu Smith has lived up to the initial hype. Despite those prior free-agent missteps, the Pats may have finally found the right player to energize this position after coming to terms with Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki spent the first half-decade of his career with the rival Miami Dolphins. While the 2018 second-round pick had his moments with that club, he never truly reached his potential. His best years came in 2020 and '21, a two-year span in which he recorded 126 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns. Gesicki wasn't a good fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel's system last year, however, and was largely phased out of the offense after the arrival of star wideout Tyreek Hill. Gesicki caught only 32 balls for 362 yards and five scores in 2022.

Although he is coming off a down year, the best is likely still to come for this 27-year-old tight end. Gesicki is joining a New England offense that has been downright desperate for playmaking pass-catchers at his position. Gesicki could post his best numbers under Bill O'Brien, who is returning to Foxborough to fulfill an NFL offensive coordinator role he last held in 2011, a season in which Gronkowski set career highs with 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns on 90 receptions.

While Gesicki may not be the second coming of Gronk, he should see plenty of volume and produce at a level far higher than a $4.5 million contract would usually indicate.