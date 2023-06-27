Trail Blazers Are 'Committed' to Damian Lillard, but Which NBA Rumors Are We Buying?

1 of 5

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin put out a statement after meeting on Monday with Damian Lillard and his agent to discuss the team's direction. It triggered a combination of fatigue and deja vu.

Cronin's words and Portland's actions diverge to a ridiculous degree. The Blazers didn't trade the No. 3 pick for a star, held onto Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe through draft night and lack the flexibility to add a meaningful free agent. Every move Portland has made this offseason suggests it isn't looking to mortgage the future for the sake of giving Lillard a contending roster.

That's the correct move, by the way. The Blazers finished 13th in the West last year, despite a career season by Lillard. They're nowhere close to being one or two players away from vaulting into the conference's top tier. The writing has been on the wall in Portland for a while now, but nobody seems willing to act on the message.

Maybe the Blazers are just waiting for Dame to request a trade, so they don't have to be the ones pulling the ripcord.

This is a small-market franchise that doesn't attract free agents, so it's holding onto its young draft picks and homegrown talent. Knowing there's no scenario where Lillard and the current cast compete for a title, the Blazers seem to have already made up their minds on what the future will hold.

They're just not coming out and saying it yet.

BS Meter: Any suggestion that Lillard or the Blazers aren't sure which way this thing is headed produces off-the-charts levels of BS. Keep the youth; send Lillard to the Miami Heat for three firsts, Tyler Herro and salary filler and be done with it.