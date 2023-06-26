Eagles' Devon Allen Runs 4th-Fastest Hurdles Time in World of 2023, Tops Olympic Runs

FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Devon Allen is a burner on the gridiron and on the track.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.04 seconds at the USATF New York City Grand Prix at Ichan Stadium on Randall's Island.

This time was the fourth-fastest finish in the world in 2023. Daniel Roberts won the race with a time of 13.01.

Allen's time was slower than his 12.84-second finish at the event last year but was his fastest time so far in 2023.

"It's going well. Balancing both is difficult, but I'm having a lot of fun, as long as I can stay healthy," Allen said after the race. "Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at."

Allen ran track and played football at Oregon and qualified for the Olympics in 2016 and 2020. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2022 season and spent the season on the team's practice squad.

"It was a great experience. I had a lot of fun, I learned a lot, and I developed a lot as a player," Allen said (via Dave Spadaro of Philadelphiaeagles.com) "It definitely was difficult because I hadn't played in five, six years, but I feel I developed well and learned a lot from the guys in our room. Everyone on the team was cool and I had a great experience. On top of that, in my first year in the NFL, making it to the Super Bowl was just special."

Allen will now look toward the U.S. Championships on July 6-9, and a top-three finish will earn him a spot at the World Championships Aug 19-27th in Budapest. This would conflict with the Eagles training camp, and Allen spoke about this to KPIC TV station in Eugene, OR.

"Yeah, I still don't have a plan of what I'm gonna do with Worlds being during training camp," Allen said. "It'd be nice to compete at Worlds and also it would be nice to be at training camp so I can make the 53-man roster."