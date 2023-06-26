Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, Rob McElhenney Buy 24% Stake in Alpine F1 for $218M

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are widening their sporting footprint after joining an investor group that purchased a 24 percent stake in Formula One team Alpine Racing.

Fellow actor Michael B. Jordan is involved in the venture as well.

Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments partnered to pay €200 million ($218M) for the ownership stake in the team

"Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Renault Group," said Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo. "Over the past two years, we have re-ignited Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sports coupé, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender. This partnership will accelerate Alpine F1 development by diversifying revenue drivers and increasing brand value."

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are driving under the Alpine banner for the 2023 F1 season. They sit ninth and 10th respectively in the driver standings.

For Reynolds and McElhenney, this comes after they've seen their investment in Wrexham A.F.C. already start to pay significant dividends. The club is the subject of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries and secured promotion into the English Football League this season.

Reynolds expressed interest in obtaining an ownership stake in the NHL's Ottawa Senators but saw his ownership group back out in May. A deal to sell the Senators to Michael Andlauer was agreed upon in June.