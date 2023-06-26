2023 NHL Mock Draft: Top Prospects on the Rise amid 1st-Round Predictions

0 of 4

Samppa Toivonen/Apollo Photo/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Connor Bedard has long been the consensus top prospect in the 2023 NHL draft class. That's why there shouldn't be any suspense when the Chicago Blackhawks are on the clock at No. 1 on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two-day draft will continue into Thursday, as the league's 32 teams add players who could become building blocks for many years to come. After Bedard likely gets picked by Chicago at No. 1, then the draft will be much less predictable.

There are sure to be some surprises. No mock is likely to get everything exactly right.

Regardless, here's a mock draft for this year's opening round, followed by a look at several players who have been on the rise leading into the event.